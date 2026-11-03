FIFA Infantino Faces Allegations Of Using Political Connections For Immigration Favor

Documents allege FIFA President Gianni Infantino utilized political ties to secure a work visa for an undocumented Nicaraguan housekeeper after her status was revoked by the Trump administration.

Documents reviewed by the Daily Mail allege that FIFA President Gianni Infantino leveraged high-level political connections to fast-track a work permit for his undocumented Nicaraguan housekeeper, Yajarlin del Socorro Fernandez, after the Trump administration revoked her legal status. The global soccer governing body is reportedly at the center of a controversy involving the use of governmental influence to circumvent immigration laws for a domestic worker.

Core Details Of The Political Intervention

Fernandez, a 33-year-old native of Nicaragua, was reportedly employed by FIFA in August 2024 specifically to work as a housekeeper for Infantino and his family at his residence in Miami. Despite being on the organization's payroll, she performed no services for FIFA itself, serving only the FIFA President personally. After the White House terminated the immigration agreement that granted her permission to remain in the United States, she continued to live and work in the Infantino household illegally for several months.

Also read FIFA President Infantino's Immigration Probe Amidst Work Permit Controversy

The alleged intervention involved Infantino contacting Carlos Cordeiro, the former US Soccer chief and a senior World Cup adviser to Donald Trump, to orchestrate the approval of a new work permit. Documents indicate that Cordeiro utilized his connections within the Department of State and the Department of Homeland Security to smooth the path for Fernandez's visa. Kristi Noem, the former Homeland Security Secretary, is also mentioned in the documents as part of the administrative landscape during this period, having been appointed to the White House World Cup task force in May 2025 alongside Cordeiro.

Stakeholder Positions And Conflicting Narratives

According to the allegations, Cordeiro first helped secure Fernandez's right to work in the US under Infantino's orders in 2024. In January 2024, during a meeting at Infantino's home in the One Thousand Museum building, Cordeiro allegedly instructed a subordinate to submit a Miami rental address on Fernandez's immigration filing rather than the FIFA President's actual residence. This maneuver was designed to bypass scrutiny, allowing her visa to be initially approved despite her illegal status until May 2024.

Advertisement

The situation intensified last year when the Department of Homeland Security terminated the Humanitarian Parole Program for Cuba, Haiti, Venezuela, and Nicaragua. The Supreme Court allowed the Trump administration to scrap this four-country scheme on May 30, 2025, which had previously permitted Fernandez and other Nicaraguans to secure work permission. Consequently, Fernandez's contract with FIFA was officially terminated in October 2025, yet she continued to reside at the Infantino home, having received a three-month salary bonus and working illegally for the remainder of the year.

In January 2026, Infantino allegedly requested that Cordeiro, now operating directly out of Homeland Security via the World Cup task force, leverage his government contacts again to secure a new permit for Fernandez. That same month, Fernandez was granted a new work visa and re-hired as a FIFA employee on a $40,000-per-year contract that was scheduled to last until August. Cordeiro did not immediately respond to requests for comment regarding these specific allegations.

Real-World Impact And FIFA's Official Response

FIFA has strongly denied the allegations that it employed an individual in the US without the necessary authorization. A spokesperson stated that the organization verifies the employment status of each employee and ensures full compliance with US immigration and employment requirements. The federation emphasized that while FIFA condemns the publication of personal details of staff, it maintains that all employees are treated with proper legal due diligence.

The organization further clarified that matters related to the FIFA President's personal and home life are private, asserting that the costs of any domestic staff are met by Infantino personally. A spokesperson described the reports as a gross invasion of privacy for the staff member, who is accused of no wrongdoing, and labeled the allegations as part of a concerted effort by some to undermine FIFA and its President. The federation stated it welcomes legitimate scrutiny but will continue to challenge inaccurate reporting directly and vigorously.

Advertisement

Legal Implications And Future Scrutiny

The allegations raise significant questions about the intersection of sports governance, immigration policy, and political influence. If verified, the use of a former US Soccer chief and current White House adviser to manipulate visa applications for a domestic worker represents a severe breach of ethical standards. The timeline of events, from the initial illegal employment in 2024 to the re-authorization in 2026, suggests a sustained effort to maintain the worker's status despite the termination of broader humanitarian parole programs.

Public awareness of these documents may impact the reputation of both the FIFA President and the organizations involved. The Trump administration's termination of the parole program highlights the volatility of immigration status for workers from specific countries. As scrutiny increases, the clarity between personal household expenses and organizational responsibilities remains a focal point of the dispute, with FIFA maintaining a firm stance that any personal staffing costs are the sole responsibility of the President.