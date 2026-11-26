FIFA says hackers impersonated staff and stole personal, immigration and financial records, with over 12 gigabytes of data leaked by a group calling itself Handsome Boy Hacking Club.

FIFA has confirmed it was the victim of a criminal cyberattack in which hackers stole personal and business information, including immigration documents and financial records.

More than 12 gigabytes of data was taken after the hackers impersonated staff to gain access to FIFA systems. The attack was claimed by a group calling itself Handsome Boy Hacking Club. The group last week posted a screenshot on X of what it claimed were FIFA files. Three days later, it appeared to take credit for the hack when responding to a post that said more than 12 gigabytes of internal documents had been leaked.

Also read FIFA Says It Has Been Victim Of A Cyberattack Accessing 'Personal And Business Information'

Leaked Data Published On Dark Web Forum

The stolen material included athletic, immigration, financial and personal documents. The hackers are understood to have published the stolen files on a forum on the dark web, writing more leaks soon. The breach did not include the FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) plan, according to the source text. FIFA said it is working closely with the relevant authorities, including law enforcement.

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The governing body condemned the attack in strong terms. FIFA condemns in the strongest possible terms the unlawful acquisition and publication of information, particularly personal data, it said in a statement sent to The Associated Press. Such actions constitute a serious and unacceptable violation of privacy and can have significant consequences for the individuals concerned, FIFA added.

Infantino Seeks FIFA Presidency Extension To 2031

A FIFA spokesperson also confirmed that the organisation had been the victim of a criminal cyberattack resulting in unauthorised access to a limited set of personal and business information. The attack comes as FIFA president Gianni Infantino is trying to extend his 11-year presidency of FIFA to 2031. Infantino is the favourite when the election is held on March 18, with Kohzo Tashima of Japan and Philippe Diallo of France the other candidates.

The cyberattack has not been linked to the election, but it adds to a sensitive period for the organisation. FIFA has faced repeated questions over data security and governance in recent years. The Handsome Boy Hacking Club has not commented beyond its posts on X and the dark web forum. The group claims to have more leaks soon, raising the possibility of further disclosures.

FIFA has not said how many individuals are affected or which countries the immigration and financial records relate to. The organisation said it is continuing to investigate with law enforcement. The breach involved hackers impersonating FIFA staff to gain access. That method allowed them to move through internal systems and take sensitive files before publishing them online.

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Leaked Documents Identify Staff Players Or Partners

The leaked documents include immigration papers and financial records that could identify staff, players or partners. FIFA has warned that the publication of personal data can have significant consequences for the people concerned. FIFA has not confirmed whether it has contacted affected individuals. The organisation said it is working closely with authorities and is treating the incident as criminal.

The attack was first reported after the group shared a screenshot on X. It then claimed credit when a post said more than 12 gigabytes of internal documents had been leaked. The group later published files on a dark web forum. FIFA has condemned the unlawful acquisition and publication of information. It said such actions are a serious and unacceptable violation of privacy.

FIFA Investigation Continues Into Data Breach Scope

The organisation has not said whether it will pay any ransom or negotiate with the hackers. The cyberattack is one of the most significant data breaches to hit a major sports governing body. FIFA has not released further details about the scope of the stolen data or how many people are affected. The story is developing and FIFA is expected to provide more information as its investigation continues.

The election for the FIFA presidency is scheduled for March 18, with Infantino seeking another term through 2031.