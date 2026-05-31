FIFA Fan Festival Dallas Announces Concert Lineup for Summer Tournament

FIFA Fan Festival Dallas has announced a lineup of concerts featuring Major Lazer, MC Magic, Turnpike Troubadours, Baby Bash, and Lil Rob. The concert series will take place at the Pavilion at Fair Park in Downtown Dallas.

The North Texas FIFA World Cup Organizing Committee has announced a lineup of concerts for FIFA Fan Festival Dallas at Fair Park in Downtown Dallas.

The music lineup features Major Lazer, MC Magic, Turnpike Troubadours, Baby Bash and Lil Rob, during the summer's tournament run. The concert series will begin June 28 with MC Magic, Baby Bash, Lil Rob and special guest Concrete performing as part of the Latin Legacy Tour. The show is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. on the Main Stage inside the Pavilion at Fair Park following the day's FIFA Fan Festival programming.

Organizers said the artists will perform a mix of fan favorites, including MC Magic's romantic ballads, Baby Bash's party hits and Lil Rob's Chicano rap classics. As part of Independence Day celebrations tied to the festival, Fair Park's annual Fourth of July fireworks display will be moved to July 3. The fireworks will follow the final match shown that day at FIFA Fan Festival Dallas.

The holiday weekend entertainment will continue on July 4 when Red Dirt country band Turnpike Troubadours takes the stage at 7:30 p.m. Organizers said the Oklahoma-based group has generated more than 2.2 billion global streams and sold more than 1.7 million equivalent units during its career. The concert series concludes July 9 with a performance by electronic music group Major Lazer at 8:30 p.m. The trio of Diplo, Walshy Fire and Ape Drums, is known for blending electronic dance music with global influences and recently headlined the closing ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics in Verona, Italy.

All concerts will take place at the Pavilion at Fair Park following FIFA Fan Festival Dallas programming. Separate concert tickets are required for admission, with prices starting at $26





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FIFA Fan Festival Dallas Concert Lineup Major Lazer MC Magic Turnpike Troubadours Baby Bash Lil Rob

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