FIFA Fan Festival Dallas: A Free Event for World Cup Fans

Get ready for the ultimate World Cup experience in Dallas with the FIFA Fan Festival. This free event offers large screens, curated food and beverage options, and multiple concerts throughout the festival. Don't miss out on the excitement!

Excitement is building across North Texas as we are just three days away from the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. FIFA Fan Festival Dallas is a free event in Fair Park that offers North Texas soccer fans a place to catch every World Cup game this summer.

Tickets are free but must be claimed in advance. The free event will run from June 11 to July 19 and will offer large screens for watching World Cup matches, as well as paid upgrades including lounges and private bars. Three concerts will be held during the event, and specialty food and beverage options will be offered for fans attending.

If you're looking for a free event to watch every World Cup game this summer in Dallas, FIFA has the perfect event for you. Here are all the details. FIFA Fan Festival Dallas is a free event that will be held for the duration of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. You can find the full website on the event here.

There will be curated food and beverage options, as well as a play area for children, and multiple concerts will take place throughout the festival. FIFA Fan Festival Dallas will be located at Fair Park. The festival address is 1818 1st Avenue Dallas, TX 75210. More specifically, the event will take place at the Dos Equis Pavilion and two adjacent parking lots.

Entrances to the festival will be located on the corner of S. Fitzhugh Avenue and 1st Avenue, as well as at the corner of Pennsylvania Avenue and Lagow Street. FIFA Fan Festival Dallas will begin on June 11, the first day of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and ends on July 19, when the tournament's final game is played. The starting and ending hours for FIFA Fan Festival Dallas depend on the day.

Some days will start as early as 10 a.m. and go as late as 12 a.m., while other days could start as late as 3 p.m. and end at 5 p.m. Tickets for the festival are free, but must be reserved to gain access. They can be claimed on the official FIFA Fan Festival Dallas website.

For $50, you can access preferred viewing areas near the main stage and access to an exclusive lounge with air-conditioned restrooms and a private bar. For $250, you will receive access to the Lawn Deck, an area with dedicated restroom facilities and a private bar. This ticket will also get you into the Pegasus Lounge, which includes complimentary snacks, charging station rentals, additional screens streaming World Cup matches and more. The aforementioned perks are also included.

There will be parking available in Lots 11, 13 and 15 near FIFA Fan Festival Dallas along south Fitzhugh Avenue. FIFA Fan Fest Dallas Bag Policy The festival allows clear tote bags that do not exceed 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches. Small clutch purses approximately the size of a hand no larger than 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches are also allowed. Three concerts will be held during FIFA Fan Festival Dallas.

All three concerts will take place at The Pavilion at Fair Park and require a paid ticket that starts at $26 for entry. On Sunday, June 28, the Latin Legacy Tour will play at 7:30 p.m. CT. The act will feature Baby Bash, Lil Rob, MC Magic and Concrete, and promises to feature a night of classic hits and party anthems, feel-good vibes, soaring hooks and nonstop throwback energy.

The second concert takes place on Saturday, July 4, with Turnpike Troubadours taking the stage at 7:30 p.m. CT. The website says Turnpike Troubadours will deliver a roots-driven headline set filled with storytelling, soaring fiddles, and sing-along favorites. The last concert happens on Thursday, July 9 at 8:30 p.m. CT and will feature Major Lazer, the electronic music group featuring Diplo, Walshy Fire and Ape Drums.

FIFA Fan Festival Dallas' website says Major Lazer will turn the festival into one giant dance floor with their explosive fusion of reggae, dancehall and electronic hits





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