FIFA Faces US Investigation Over World Cup Ticket Pricing and Alleged Misleading Practices

The attorneys general of New York and New Jersey have launched an investigation into FIFA's ticketing practices for the World Cup, citing allegations of artificially inflated prices and misleading fans. The probe includes subpoenas for information on eight matches, including the final and games involving Scotland's Group C rivals. FIFA President Gianni Infantino defended the prices as reflecting high demand, but consumer advocates describe a 'gauntlet of confusion' and exploitative practices.

Scotland fans outraged by spiralling World Cup costs will be heartened to hear that FIFA are to be investigated by chief legal officers in the United States over their ticketing practices.

The attorneys general of New York and New Jersey insist FIFA must answer questions after allegations of 'artificially inflating prices' and 'misleading fans' over the sale of match tickets, with world football's governing body subpoenaed to provide information. It has been reported that fans may have been misled about the locations of the seats they were purchasing, and FIFA's public statements and ticket releases possibly contributing to soaring prices.

New Jersey Attorney General Jennifer Davenport and her New York counterpart Letitia James have specifically requested details about ticketing practices for eight World Cup matches hosted in New Jersey, including the clash between Scotland's Group C rivals Brazil and Morocco, England's group game with Panama on June 27 and the World Cup final on July 19. Fifa president Gianni Infantino has defended the cost of tickets by saying they reflect the public's 'absolutely crazy' appetite for the summer tournament.

Scotland's games are in Boston and Miami, but there will be strong interest in what James and Davenport uncover given the anger over the astronomical amounts of money Tartan Army footsoldiers are spending to travel around the States. In addition to being hit by expensive hotel rooms and inflated public transport costs, there has been upset over allocations, general ticket prices, terms and conditions related to buying briefs and the fact that FIFA are running a secondary market through their own website that saw £44,000 being demanded just last month for entry to the meeting with Brazil in Miami on June 24.

Davenport said: 'Being honest about ticket sales is not complicated. But FIFA has turned buying a ticket to the World Cup into a gauntlet of confusion, fake scarcity, and impossibly high prices - all at the expense of consumers and hardworking New Jerseyans.

'We are committed to conducting a thorough investigation of FIFA's conduct, and we are proud to stand together with Attorney General James in protecting our consumers. 'It's an honour to host the World Cup, but the event is not an invitation to exploit our residents and visitors. ' Supporters have reported they were 'misled' about the location of seats, including through the creation of more expensive 'front' category tickets released after the initial sales.

It is also alleged variable pricing through various phases and subject to demand had allowed FIFA to raise prices for about 90 of the 104 fixtures by an average of 34 per cent. The investigation will consider how the ticket release schedule and public statements may have impacted prices. James said: 'New Yorkers have been waiting years for the World Cup to come to their backyard, and they deserve a fair shot at affordable tickets.

'No one should be manipulated into paying sky-high prices for seats, and fans should be able to trust that the tickets they purchase will be the ones they receive. 'I thank Attorney General Davenport for joining this effort to get answers from FIFA and protect our states' consumers.





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FIFA Investigation World Cup Tickets Ticket Pricing Misleading Fans New York Attorney General New Jersey Attorney General Gianni Infantino Scotland Fans Tartan Army

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