FIFA has officially corrected Mohamed Salah's international goal tally, confirming he has 68 goals and has not yet surpassed Hossam Hassan's recoRd of 69 for Egypt. The controversy arose after Salah scored twice against Malawi, leading some sources to believe he had reached 70 goals.

The Goal That Sparked a Record-Breaking Controversy

The Disputed Tally and Statistical Inconsistencies

Mohamed Salah , the captain of the Egyptian national teAm and current player for Trabzonspor, found himself at the center of a significant statistical dispute following a dominant performance against Malawi. During the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, Egypt secured a convincing 5-0 victory in Cairo. Salah contributed significantly to this win by scoring two goals, marking the end of a scoring drought that had persisted through four previous matches. his first goal arrived in the 84th minute with a well-executed header from a cross by substitute Ibrahim Adel. in stoppage time, after young striker Hamza Abdelkarim was brought down in the box,Salah confidently converted the resulting penalty with a delicate Panenka chip, bringing the final score to 5-0.

Immediately following the match, widespread celebration erupted, fueled by the belief that Salah had surpassed the long-standing record held by Hossam Hassan. The former Egyptian coach and player had scored 69 international goals between 1985 and 2006. Salah posted an image on social media holding a paper with the number 70, signaling his conviction that he had broken the record. Several prominent statistical outlets,including the French network Stats du Foot, initially confirmed that Salah had reached 70 goals, thereby ending Hassan's reign as Egypt's all-time top scorer. This narrative was further supported by a FIFA report on Salah's career highlights, which listed his goal count at 68 prior to the match against Malawi.

Also read France's Philippe Diallo enters race to challenge Gianni Infantino in FIFA presidential election

FIFA Corrects the Record and Halts the Controversy

However, the narrative shifted dramatically when the governing body of world football reviewed the data. FIFA issued a correction regarding the statistical writeup, admitting an error in the previous count of Salahs international goals. The organization revised his tally from 68 to 66 goals before the match against Malawi. consequently, with his two goals against Malawi,Salahs total stands at 68, not 70. this official adjustment by FIFA ensures that Hossam Hassan remains Egypt's all-time record goalscorer with 69 goals. The source of the initial confusion traced back to a 2013 friendly match against Swaziland, which FIFA doesnt officially recognize as a full international cap due to regulatory issues regarding squad changes, meaning Salah's two goals in that fixture are excluded from his official count.

Advertisement

Ongoing Rivalry and Future Opportunities for Salah

The debate over the record exists amidst reported tensions between Salah and Hossam Hassan. Speculation suggests that their relationship deteriorated during the AFCON qualifiers, particularly after Hassan substituted Salah early in the match against Angola and allegedly used inappropriate language in the dressing room. These incidents reportedly led to Salah leaving the national team camp temporarily. Despite not breaking the record on Friday, Salah has a clear path to equal or surpass Hassan in the near future. Egypt is scheduled to play Malawi again in the next round of qualifiers,and a single goal would tie the record, while two would see Salah claim the title of Egypt's sole all-moment top scorer. This potential achievement carries added weight given the public narrative surrounding the relationship between the club legend and the former national crew coach.