Confidential papers obtained by The Post expose how Gianni Infantino pushed a no-bid $20 billion plan to spin off World Cup commercial rights with Josh Kushner’s Thrive Capital — while his own fina…

pushed a plan to sell off a slice of the World Cup for up to 96 years in a $20 billion Wall Street deal — and FIFA’s own finance chief was kept in the dark until the day bosses voted on it, leaked files show.

The no-bid push — backed by Josh Kushner’s Thrive Capital — drew in some of Wall Street’s biggest names. FIFA boss Gianni Infantino was a regular at the White House in the run-up to the World Cup, but he has not been seen alongside the commander-in-chief since the World Cup final in July.

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JPMorgan asset management chief Mary Erdoes — once touted as a possible next CEO — met privately with Infantino after Patriots owner Robert Kraft put them in touch, they said, and the Park Avenue giant later landed the valuation gig. A JPMorgan spokesperson declined to comment. Thomas Peyer also warned an outside buyer would likely seek a “short-term improvement of financials to “dress the bride,” a Wall Street term that means making a firm look attractive to potential suitors.

That could hurt the product long term and “significantly deprioritize free-to-air to the benefit of pay-wall,” he wrote before deciding to abstain in the vote.the eve of the World Cup final between Spain and Argentina at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey“For the avoidance of doubt, I hereby provide my approval,” he wrote. The plan won early management approval anyway, emails and insiders said. Internal FIFA files obtained by The Post show there was no open bidding.

FIFA’s finance team was “not directly privy to the construction of this transaction,” an internal sign-off form states. A copy of the leaked FIFA FFE plan obtained by The Post, which outlines how investors put the project together. The plan would have pumped up to $4.22 billion in outside cash into a new US firm — FIFA Forward Enterprises, or FFE — to run FIFA’s commercial rights.

FIFA would have kept a majority stake, yet private buyers still would have won veto power over big business moves, the files show. The lock-in would have stretched nearly a century. FIFA would have been on the hook to renew the deal in 12-year blocks for up to 96 years. Only a major, unfixed breach by FFE could break it.

The July 17 term sheet made FIFA’s sitting president — currently Infantino — chair of FFE’s board, with a tie-breaking vote. The plan also sought to waive directors’ fiduciary duties to the new firm to the full extent allowed by law. It explicitly let directors vote for the party that picked them, subject to conflict rules to be set later for licensing deals.

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Up to 5% of FFE’s stock was set aside for a bonus pool for the new firm’s management. In theory, it could have paid out up to $50 million for each $1 billion in value above $20 billion. The memo leaves names blank, and any payout needed board and buyer sign-off, a pay study, and continued service. The files reviewed by The Post did not show the names of who would run the new entity..

Thrive pledged to buy shares other buyers passed on . It also locked in at least 60% of outside shares sold and won waivers from ownership caps set for other buyersIf signed, the letter could also have barred FIFA from talks with rival lead buyers until the deal closed or until July 17, 2027 — whichever came firstThe Post has obtained a leaked copy of the Josh Kushner-backed FIFA blueprint to spin off the World Cup’s commercial assetsIf FIFA cut a rival deal during that window, FIFA — or the rival buyers — would have owed Thrive free stock equal to 1.25% of the new firm, or an equal stake in any rival vehicle.

At the proposed price, that stake was worth roughly $250 million. It is unclear whether the backstop letter was ever signed or formally ended. FIFA’s memo stressed that if the letter took effect, FIFA did not have to close the spin-off deal — but could not pursue a similar deal with another buyer for a year.

United States’ Folarin Balogun found himself at the center of a red card row after President Trump demanded that his suspension be overturned by FIFA. FIFA spoke with Jared Kushner’s Affinity Partners, Greg Maffei’s BANN Ventures and Avenue Capital, it says. Those firms either passed on the terms or lacked the required cash. The memo does not say which applied to which firm.

The plan also left the door open to foreign sovereign wealth funds from precleared countries, though none are named as buyersInfantino went to Jared Kushner’s office on Nov. 4, 2025, and Jan. 14, 2026, insiders said. It is unclear whether President Trump’s son-in-law was there on those occasions.

Infantino was on a video call with Josh Kushner, whose firm became the deal’s anchor, and Maffei as early as Dec. 8, 2025 — seven months before FIFA’s finance chief says he was briefed — according to a timeline reviewed by The Post. Infantino held at least six additional discussions with Josh Kushner regarding FFE, and at least four discussions with Jared Kushner in the months before Josh Kushner’s Thrive Capital investment firm, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The Post broke the news that Infantino’s housemaid at his Miami condo managed to land a rare C11 humanitarian visa. Thrive Capital spokesman Christian Seiersen refused to answer questions about the talks when initially contacted by The Post on Wednesday.

“The level of speculation in here is frankly crazy, and we are not planning to dignify with a response,” he said. Infantino, 56, pulled the plug on the deal July 31 amid a global backlash from soccer groups and fans. The news could add to the heat on the Swiss-Italian boss. The Post earlier revealed how his inner circle worked Trump team contactsVIP diplomatic perks at Miami’s airport.

FIFA pushed back on both reports. It said it checks staff immigration status, Infantino pays for his home staff himself, and his family had the right to ask for free airport VIP services. Top Infantino aide Carlos Cordeiro quit in protest on July 31 at the sell-off plan and accused FIFA of “mortgaging football’s future without any compelling justification. ”The former Goldman Sachs partner was neither told about nor consulted on the deal as it took shape, two sources said.

The leaked paperwork says the shares were priced at $20 billion, down from about $50 billion for the whole business. That’s because the new firm would first have to pay FIFA’s running costs, guaranteed cash for its members, and other development money. FIFA had negotiated the price up from $15 billion, it adds. Compare that $20 billion price tag with FIFA’s own books: a record $14 billion in budgeted revenue for 2027–2030 alone, including $6.1 billion from TV rights.

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That’s up from a budgeted $13 billion for the four years capped by this summer’s World Cup.

“There was no rationale, and there’s no way you could have convinced anybody that FIFA needed to do what they did on pure economic terms. To me, it sounds low. This is all of FIFA Inc. This is all of the commercial activity: ticketing, hospitality, sponsorship, broadcasting,” said one senior FIFA insider.

At $20 billion, the proposed equity price tag for world soccer’s biggest cash cow was just $3 billion more than Forbes’ $17 billion valuation for the Dallas Cowboys — a single NFL team that hasn’t won a Super Bowl in 30 years — and barely more than two New York Yankees franchises. Josh Kushner’s Thrive Capital was the investor selected to help lead the FFE project, which broke down this past July.

FIFA’s former chief operating officer, Kevin Lamour, also left the organization in mid-August, saying staff had been “deceived” by Infantino and called the deal a “project of one person. ” Europe’s soccer bosses at UEFA have gone to US courts seeking proof for a possible Swiss criminal complaint. The targets: Infantino and potentially other FIFA officials, over alleged mismanagement.

Even members of FIFA’s ruling Council, the presidents of national soccer federations, will only get tight access to key files on the scrapped plan in Zurich, under secrecy rules earlier reported by The Post. FIFA has called UEFA’s court filings a “smear campaign. ” On Nov. 12, a Manhattan federal judge shut out two FIFA US arms that tried to join UEFA’s cases seeking files from Thrive, Josh Kushner, JPMorgan and Erdoes. The ruling did not decide UEFA’s underlying requests.

Infantino’s allies point to his spending on grassroots soccer. FIFA offers each of its 211 member nations up to $8 million in the current four-year cycle. FIFA says its Forward plan has funded nearly 600 new pitches and over 200 local leagues in his first two terms, reaching more than 300,000 players. Supporters also credit him with growing the men’s World Cup to 48 teams and the women’s event to 32 — with 48 set for 2031.

They say that gives smaller nations a shot at soccer’s biggest stages.

“Forget about the grandeur and the success of the World Cup,” a senior FIFA source said. “Now it’s lost. This is what people will remember. ” FIFA boss Gianni Infantino was a regular at the White House in the run-up to the World Cup, but he has not been seen alongside the commander-in-chief since the World Cup final in July.

A copy of the leaked FIFA FFE plan obtained by The Post, which outlines how investors put the project together. The Post has obtained a leaked copy of the Josh Kushner-backed FIFA blueprint to spin off the World Cup's commercial assets United States' Folarin Balogun found himself at the center of a red card row after President Trump demanded that his suspension be overturned by FIFA.

The Post broke the news that Infantino's housemaid at his Miami condo managed to land a rare C11 humanitarian visa. Josh Kushner's Thrive Capital was the investor selected to help lead the FFE project, which broke down this past July.