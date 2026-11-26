FIFA has confirmed the joint UK-Ireland bid to host the 2035 Women's World Cup. England will see its first World Cup since 1966 as the four nations prepare to stage 104 matches.

FIFA has officially awarded the hosting rights for the 2035 Women's World Cup to the joint bid submitted by England, Northern Ireland, Scotland, and Wales. This decision marks a historic milestone, bringing the football World Cup back to English soil for the first time since the Men's World Cup concluded in 1966. The announcement was made during a special virtual meeting at FIFA's headquarters in Zurich on Monday, confirming the four nations as the exclusive hosts for the global tournament.

Host Nations and Stadium Selection

The winning bid proposes a comprehensive network of 22 stadiums to accommodate the expanded tournament format. England is slated to host 16 venues, while Wales will contribute three, Scotland two, and Northern Ireland one. The selection of venues highlights a mix of iconic large-capacity arenas and historic grounds that have undergone significant upgrades to meet international standards.

Also read Leaked FIFA documents show Infantino's 96-year private equity plan for World Cup

Key stadiums already confirmed for the event include Wembley Stadium and Old Trafford in England, alongside Hampden Park in Glasgow and the Principality Stadium in Cardiff. Northern Ireland will utilize Windsor Park in Belfast, which recently completed a major renovation. Additional venues such as the Emirates Stadium, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and Etihad Stadium are also part of the proposed list. Ian Maxwell, the chief executive of the Scottish FA, confirmed that Hampden Park in Glasgow will feature 52,000 seats, while Hibernian's Easter Road in Edinburgh will hold 20,000 seats.

Other potential venues under consideration include Birmingham's new Powerhouse Stadium, Wrexham's Racecourse Ground, and Chelsea's new stadium. Wales submitted both Cardiff City Stadium and the Principality Stadium for evaluation. The inclusion of these venues underscores the geographic spread of the event, ensuring matches are distributed across all four constituent nations of the bid.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tournament Structure and Historical Context

The 2035 edition of the tournament will feature 48 teams competing in a total of 104 matches. The entire event is scheduled to take place over a condensed period of 39 days. This structure requires a dense schedule of games, with multiple matches likely occurring in various cities simultaneously. The expansion to 48 teams reflects FIFA's ongoing strategy to increase global participation and visibility for the women's game.

This victory represents a redemption arc for British football governance. England previously failed to secure hosting rights for the Men's World Cups in 2006 and 2018, losing out to other international bids. However, the region has since demonstrated its capability to host major events, having jointly hosted the Men's European Championship in 2021 and England alone hosting the Women's European Championship in 2022. The lack of competing bids for 2035 effectively guaranteed the success of the UK-Ireland proposal once the bidding process opened.

Unlike the competitive bidding wars for men's tournaments, the 2035 Women's World Cup faced no rivals. This unopposed selection process highlights the strength of the bid's proposal, which aligned closely with FIFA's strategic goals for the sport. The unified approach by the four nations presented a low-risk choice for FIFA, leveraging existing world-class infrastructure, robust transport networks, and established hospitality sectors.

Economic Impact and Infrastructure Development

The hosting of the tournament promises a substantial economic boost for the region. Hosting 104 matches is expected to draw hundreds of thousands of visitors to the UK and Ireland. Cities such as Glasgow, Edinburgh, Cardiff, Wrexham, Belfast, and various English hubs will experience surges in demand for accommodation, food, transport, and entertainment services.

Stadium upgrades and infrastructure projects initiated for the event will leave a lasting legacy. Northern Ireland's Windsor Park has already seen major renovation work completed. The potential development of Birmingham's Powerhouse Stadium and further enhancements to grounds in Wrexham and elsewhere suggest significant urban regeneration efforts. These improvements will benefit local communities long after the final whistle blows in 2035.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Noel Mooney, the chief executive of the Football Association of Wales, described the award as a proud day for Welsh football. He highlighted the specific impact this will have on host cities like Wrexham and Cardiff. The event provides a platform for long-term investment in grassroots women's football, potentially boosting participation rates and commercial interest in the sport across the nation.

Operational Challenges and Future Planning

Coordinating a tournament of this magnitude across four distinct nations presents unique logistical challenges. Each nation operates under different football associations, legal systems, and transport networks. Meticulous planning is required to manage security protocols, visa arrangements for international fans, and the seamless movement of teams and supporters between host cities.

However, the successful joint hosting of Euro 2021 by England and Scotland provides a recent and viable template for cooperation. The experience gained from that event will be instrumental in addressing the complexities of cross-border tournament management. Early strategic planning is critical for host cities to prepare for the influx of visitors over the 39-day period.

Organizers are advised to begin strategic planning immediately for accommodation capacity, transport links, and fan zones. Cities like Glasgow, Edinburgh, Cardiff, Wrexham, and Belfast must coordinate their efforts to ensure a smooth experience for attendees. The decade leading up to 2035 offers a valuable window to grow grassroots women's football and secure commercial partnerships. This extended timeline allows for the cultivation of a sustainable legacy that extends far beyond the tournament itself.