FIFA has officially selected a joint bid from the United States, Mexico, Costa Rica, and Jamaica to host the 2031 FIFA Women's World Cup, marking a historic expansion of the tournament.

FIFA has officially awarded the hosting rights for the 2031 Women's World Cup to a historic joint bid comprising the United States, Mexico, Costa Rica, and Jamaica. The decision was announced during a virtual meeting of FIFA national associations on Monday, confirming the selection of the four-nation coalition. This event marks the first time in history that the FIFA Women's World Cup will be hosted across four separate countries.

The United States is returning to host the global soccer extravaganza after successfully co-hosting the men's tournament this summer alongside Canada and Mexico. The recent success of the 2026 men's World Cup provided a strong foundation for the women's bid, following the multi-host model pioneered by the 2023 edition in Australia and New Zealand. Cindy Parlow Cone, the President of U.S. Soccer, expressed immense honor and excitement regarding the announcement.

Also read U.S. Poised To Co-Host 2031 Women's Soccer World Cup

She emphasized that the opportunity extends beyond the four host nations and aims to accelerate the growth of women's soccer worldwide. The 2031 edition will be the largest tournament in the competition's history, featuring an expanded field of 48 teams for the first time. The schedule will include a record 104 matches, showcasing the significant growth of the women's game on the international stage.

JT Batson, the CEO and General Secretary of U.S. Soccer, stated that this milestone reinforces the belief that the best days of soccer in America are still ahead. The organizations plan to use the momentum to expand access, increase participation, and strengthen player development pathways for the next generation. This selection marks the third time the United States has been awarded the Women's World Cup, having previously hosted the landmark events in 1999 and 2003.

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For Mexico, Costa Rica, and Jamaica, this represents their first time hosting the prestigious tournament. Cindy Parlow Cone highlighted the ambition to create a tournament that inspires millions of players and provides opportunities for them to pursue their dreams. The host nations are committed to delivering the most impactful edition of the event in history through close collaboration with FIFA.

On the same Monday, FIFA also announced the host for the 2035 Women's World Cup, awarding the tournament to a joint bid from England, Northern Ireland, Scotland, and Wales. This decision marks the first time a World Cup has been hosted on the British Isles since the men's tournament took place in England in 1966. The announcement confirms a continued trend of multi-national hosting rights for the upcoming editions of the global soccer championship.

The focus now shifts to the operational details of the 2031 and 2035 tournaments as the world anticipates the return of the event to North America. The scale of the 2031 tournament, with its 48 teams and 104 matches, underscores the rapid expansion of the women's game. This unprecedented four-country hosting arrangement sets a new precedent for global sporting events.

The decision reflects the growing commercial and cultural importance of women's football on the world stage. By leveraging the infrastructure and popularity established during the 2026 men's tournament, the 2031 bid presents a robust framework for success. The involvement of four distinct nations also promises a diverse and inclusive experience for fans and participants alike.

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As preparations begin, the host nations are expected to invest significantly in grassroots programs and stadium upgrades. The legacy of the 1999 and 2003 tournaments in the United States will serve as a benchmark for future growth. The addition of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Jamaica brings new markets and passionate fanbases into the fold.

The 2035 bid by the British Isles continues the pattern of continental rotation and shared hosting duties. With both 2031 and 2035 hosts now identified, FIFA can focus on long-term planning and development. The world of soccer turns its attention to the next cycle of bids and the ongoing evolution of the sport.