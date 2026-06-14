FIFA accused of banning Spanish at the World Cup after confusion over language rules

FIFA has been accused of banning Spanish at the World Cup after a number of stars were told not to speak the language during press conferences. Organisers claim a severe shortage of translators has limited the languages which reporters can speak to players.

FIFA has been accused of banning Spanish at the World Cup after a number of stars were told not to speak the language during press conferences.

Organisers are reported to have claimed that a severe shortage of translators has limited the languages which reporters and those working in the media can speak to players. The rule has led to much confusion during the first few days of the tournament, particularly during Saturday night's clash between Brazil and Morocco in New Jersey.

While addressing the media before the match, Moroccan captain and fluent Spanish speaker Achraf Hakimi took a question from a Mexican reporter only for a FIFA moderator to interrupt and warn him against speaking Spanish. With a grin, Hakimi replied: How do I answer, in English or in Spanish? And, according to Marca, Brazilian superstar Vinicius Jr was also left bemused while completing his media duties prior to the 1-1 draw at the MetLife Stadium.

Vinicius Jr was left confused on Saturday when a reporter refused to ask him a question in Spanish. It came before Moroccan captain Achraf Hakimi was left questioning whether he should answer a question in Spanish or English. The 25-year-old who bagged his first goal of the tournament later that night had asked a reporter to speak in Spanish to which the journalist replied: I don't think I can.

The debacle has prompted a barrage of criticism for FIFA on social media with the footballing body accused of effectively banning Spanish at the World Cup. That is despite Mexico where Spanish is the native language being one of the host nations. But FIFA has since defended itself by insisting that there is no veto against Spanish but instead that rules are based on strict criteria.

Reports suggest that the organisers' communication protocol states that reporters' questions should be asked primarily in the native language of the two teams playing in the forthcoming match. In terms of last night's fixture Morocco's primary language is Arabic while Brazilians most commonly speak Portuguese. Despite the controversy the clash between Brazil and Morocco the fifth and sixth-ranked nations in FIFA's world rankings proved to be one of the tournament's most entertaining so far.

Boasting the likes of Casemiro Bruno Guimaraes and Marquinhos the Selecao got off to a shockingly slow start before Ismael Saibari put the Moroccans 1-0 up on 21 minutes. And the African nation had chances to extend their lead. Hakimi went close with a strike from distance before against the run of play Vinicius Jr equalised for Brazil with a sweetly struck effort before the interval.

Vinicius starred for the Selecao as they were held to a 1-1 draw against the Moroccans Carlo Ancelotti made changes at half-time including the substitution of Casemiro but his side couldn't break the deadlock in the second 45 and the clash finished level. It came before Scotland got their World Cup campaign off to a winning start in Group C's other opener.

John McGinn scored the Scots' only goal in a 1-0 win against Haiti to send them top of their group with two games remaining. Steve Clarke's side are back in action on Friday with a clash against Morocco in Boston while Brazil face Haiti in Philadelphia later that night





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