FIFA accidentally sold free 2026 World Cup tickets to 60 fans, now they’re asking them to pay up

FIFA confirmed a World Cup 2026 ticketing glitch allowed dozens of fans to receive tickets for $0 before the governing body reversed the orders and demanded full payment within seven days.

This week, it took another interesting and even stranger turn: free tickets. Roughly 60 soccer fans believed they’d hit the jackpot when they received the greatest bargain in World Cup history by having to pay nothing for tickets.

According to FIFA, an error on its website during checkout caused the small group of supporters to secure tickets for $0 before the sport’s governing body discovered its mistake. The fans reportedly received confirmation of their purchase before FIFA promptly reversed course, canceled their order and re-offered them the same tickets for full price. FIFA confirmed the glitch in a statement posted on its X account.

In the statement, they acknowledged that dozens of fans had been allocated tickets at no charge because of a payment-processing issue. The organization said the tickets would remain reserved for the 60 fans, but the supporters now had just seven days to pay the original listed price or lose their seats.

“FIFA can confirm that approximately 60 FIFA World Cup 2026 fans received a communication on Wednesday, 3 June regarding tickets that had been allocated at no charge due to a prior payment issue during the checkout process. The tickets requested by these fans remain…All 60 tickets were reportedly for group-stage matches in Toronto featuring Canada, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Ghana, Panama, Germany, Ivory Coast, Croatia, Senegal and Iraq.

The price of tickets has already become one of the tournament’s most controversial storylines. Fans have been complaining for months about the constant price fluctuations, seat relocations and the use of variable pricing models that can dramatically increase the costs based on demand. Earlier this week, officials in New York and New Jersey announced an investigation into whether certain ticketing practices violated consumer protection laws. Now FIFA finds itself once again answering questions about ticket prices.

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