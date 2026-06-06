FIFA accidentally gives fans free 2026 World Cup tickets — and then backtracks

Less than one week from the kickoff of the World Cup, there are still ticketing problems.

Less than one week from the kickoff of the World Cup , there are still ticketing problems. FIFA announced Thursday that around 60 fans snagged free tickets after a website malfunction and canceled the no-pay entree for them.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino“FIFA regrets the error and any inconvenience caused,” soccer’s ruling body said in a statement.

“The tickets requested by these fans remain reserved, and the affected fans have been invited to complete payment of the correct amount. ” The tickets were grabbed on May 21 through the FIFA website. FIFA president Gianni Infantino, however, said previously that all 104 Cup games were already sold out. Last week, the attorneys general for New York and New Jersey announced they had and misleading fans about seat locations.

The states are requesting information on how FIFA sold tickets for the eight games at MetLife Stadium, which will host the final. This year is the first time FIFA has used the brand new system of dynamic pricing based on demand for the World Cup, and prices have not been cheap.going for over $900 on TickPickThe ticket prices stand in stark contrast to the promise of cheap tickets when Mexico, Canada and the USA bid for hosting rights back in 2018.

According to the 530-page bid, the promised sticker prices to enter the building for group-stage games were $21. The first game of the World Cup kicks off on Thursday when Mexico takes on South Africa at 3:00 p.m. ET at Estadio Azteca.





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