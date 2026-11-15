Field Storming Emblematic Of Relief Felt Across Natural State After Arkansas' Win Over South Carolina

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek jokingly piped up Saturday night when Arkansas head coach Ryan Silverfield was asked if he had ever be

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield celebrates from the sideline during the first half against South Carolina. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs On SI Images FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek jokingly piped up Saturday night when Arkansas head coach Ryan Silverfield was asked if he had ever been involved in a field storming before.

All jokes aside, Silverfield has been involved in a few field stormings, including one in September 2025 when Memphis beat Arkansas. He experienced his first as the head coach at UA on Saturday after the Razorbacks' 34-6 win over No. 17 South Carolina in Fayetteville. Students were told to wait three minutes before rushing the field, and unsurprisingly, they didn't comply. Thousands of fans poured onto Frank Broyles Field to celebrate with the team, with Silverfield right in the middle.

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The celebration was the visual representation of frustration being poured out in real time. Arkansas hadn't won a home game against an SEC opponent in 770 days prior to Saturday and hadn't beaten a ranked team in that same span. All four corners and 75 counties of the state of Arkansas breathed a sigh of relief along with Silverfield on Saturday evening. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+.

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"It was awesome," Silverfield said. "You could see the the jubilation, the smiles. Quite a few of our great fans went home early because of the cold, but they they stayed through the fourth quarter. Don't quote me on saying that.

I was just so pleased.

"You see some of these students just jump around in the excitement with it, and they deserve it. Like I said at the beginning of this thing, this win is for the state of Arkansas and our great fans that deserve this. We need to have more of this, and that's my job to get this program back to where, let's make that a norm. And we're working hard every single day.

I promise you guys, and I show you that. But like, listen, the storm, the field, and celebrate the win vs a top 20 team, they certainly deserve to.

" Silverfield has said multiple times that he doesn't want to rag on Arkansas' recent history. Saturday's win, he said, is a step towards changing the narrative around Razorback football.

" I appreciate our history," Silverfield said. "I appreciate where we come from. I also understand what has occurred here in recent history, and it's my job — I was brought here to change that. And when you talk 770 days, it's not like it's just a week, you know, a couple days.

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So, let's get this narrative out.

"Everybody says, Ryan, why are you so positive? Why do you continue to show up like everything's okay? Well, because we're we're putting the work, and I've got so much faith not only in this current roster but the future of this program, and that's why I stay so positive.

So we're we're trying to flush off all that mentality of of what people view us as and what we are, and the only way we can do that is by winning football games.

" The Razorbacks won only a single, solitary football game on Saturday. Two challenging games against rivals in Texas and LSU await over the final two weeks of what has been far from a great year for the Hogs. But the dominant performance Silverfield's team put on Saturday evening and the ensuing celebration, despite it's $500,000 price tag, were the first steps in changing what everyone outside of the state thinks they know about Razorback football.

Sam Stubbs is a student at the University of Arkansas pursuing a degree in journalism. He has worked at the UA’s student newspaper, the Arkansas Traveler, since October 2025, becoming the assistant sports editor in December 2025. When he's not writing about the Razorbacks, Sam can be found covering NASCAR for Yardbarker and is a member of the National Motorsports Press Association , winning an award for race coverage from the association in February 2025. He's previously worked for Heavy, Field Level Media, Frontstretch and FanSided.