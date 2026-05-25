Field Set: Altadena Sculptor Turns Fire Wreckage into Site‑Specific Art Install

Sculptor Kelly Akashi and sound artist Phil Peters transform the debris of a devastating wildfire into an interactive art exhibit that pairs recovered glass sculptures with field recordings of demolition, illustrating how creative collaboration can heal communities after catastrophe.

On the weekend of May 23 and 24, 2026, the historic Highview Avenue in Altadena became the focal point of a community‑building art project titled Field Set, curated by sculptor Kelly Akashi in collaboration with sound art ist Phil Peters.

The event unfolded on the site of Akashi’s former home and studio, a property devastated by the Eaton fires of January 2025, which claimed 19 lives and engulfed more than 9,000 structures across Los Angeles County. The Field Set installation used recovered materials from the ashes—shards of glass, splintered wood, and the skeletal remains of a chimney tower—alongside field recordings of the ongoing debris removal that played through large speakers positioned throughout the garden.

The exhibit was not a passive display. Attendees entered a space that felt simultaneously raw and alive, with yellow and purple wildflowers blooming in the uneven earth, the scent of burnt timber lingering in the air, and the resonant echo of construction machinery punctuating the evening. Akashi’s sculptures, many fashioned from blown glass and resin, were arranged around the remnants of the old chimney, casting fragmented reflections that echoed the theme of fragmentation and reconstruction.

Meanwhile, Peters’ intricate microphones—custom‑built to capture the quiet sounds beneath the site—captured and amplified the subtle creaks and groans of the site’s ongoing restoration, creating a soundtrack that narrated the daily aftermath of the fire. Akashi, who had lived on the property for four years before the fires, approached the project with a goal that went beyond memorializing loss; she sought to transform personal tragedy into an act of communal healing.

“Healing isn’t an abstract thing,” she said. “It’s about building new positive memories in relationship to the trauma that’s happened. ” Her statement echoed the broader message of the Field Set exhibition: that communities can weave individual fragments into a resilient whole through creative collaboration.

The event, which drew local residents, art‑students and fire‑survivors, served as a living testimony to the capacity for renewal after disaster, while also highlighting the potential of art to foster dialogue and solidarity among those who had been displaced. The exhibition’s synergy between the tactile sculptures and the sonic recordings underscored the idea that recovery is a multifaceted process, engaging both the senses and the emotional core of a community.

Beyond the immediate impact on Altadena, Field Set positioned itself within a larger conversation about art, disaster, and memory. The use of found materials directly sourced from the fire sites, coupled with the integration of sound recordings that literally captured the process of rebirth, offered a new model for how artists can engage with the narratives of catastrophe.

The exhibit also drew attention to the ongoing reconstruction of the Bunny Museum, another site lost in the same blaze, whose unveiling in February 2026 further underscored the possibility of cultural institutions surviving and thriving after tragedy. Together, Akashi and Peters demonstrated that art can not only document but also shape the healing trajectory of a region scarred by disaster.

The Field Set exhibition, lasting two days, concluded with a community wrap‑up session where participants shared their reflections on the experience. Many remarked that the juxtaposition of tangible debris with the ethereal soundscape made the loss feel less monolithic, allowing them to imagine and articulate new possibilities for their surroundings.

The project stood as a testament to the transformative power of art when it is anchored in collective memory, collaborative intent, and a steadfast belief in the resilience of human communities. For more information about the Field Set project or to view the full collection of photographs and audio recordings from the event, interested parties may contact the Altadena Cultural Affairs Office or view the online archive hosted by the Art & Environment Program.





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Wildfire Recovery Sculpture Sound Art Community Resilience Altadena

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