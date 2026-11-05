Field of Honor Marks Historic Milestones in Georgetown

The annual Field of Honor event in Georgetown celebrates three major milestones with a display of 2,026 flags forming 250. Learn about the Tunnel to Towers exhibit and how to participate.

Dr. Jeanne Cox and Dr. Christie Parker Wheeler recently discussed the significance of the current season of the Field of Honor in Georgetown, Texas, with We Are Austin. The event returns with a powerful visual tribute featuring a sea of red, white, and blue flags. This gathering honors veterans and first responders for their service and sacrifice.

Three Historic Milestones Defined

The current year marks a particularly significant moment for the event as it celebrates three major historical milestones. These include the tenth anniversary of the Field of Honor itself. Additionally, the event aligns with America's 250th anniversary. It also commemorates the twenty-five years since the September 11 attacks.

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Dr. Cox described the year as historic due to this unique convergence of anniversaries. She noted that these milestones make the annual tradition especially meaningful for participants. The combination of these events creates a broader context for honoring national service.

2026 Flags Spell 250 Anniversaries

A standout feature this year involves the specific arrangement of American flags on the grounds. Organizers have placed 2,026 American flags to spell out the number 250. This installation recognizes the upcoming 250th anniversary of the United States.

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The massive display stretches across 10 acres of the 12-acre field. Surveyors assisted the organizers to ensure the precise placement of each flag. Dr. Cox explained that the 2,026 flags create a giant 250 for visitors to view. This installation offers a striking visual element and a new perspective for attendees.

Tunnel to Towers Features First Responders

The event also includes a Tunnel to Towers exhibit to deepen the reflection on service. This new mobile exhibit expands to 1,300 square feet of display space. It features exhibits specifically related to the events of the September 11 attacks.

Firefighters who personally experienced the attacks will lead tours for the public. These individuals share their firsthand experiences with visitors to the field. Dr. Cox highlighted that the touring firefighters were actually part of the 9/11 events. They experienced the tragedy personally and are ready to share those stories.

Schedule variations exist for different types of visitors during the event week. Student field trips are scheduled from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on weekdays. Public tours follow immediately after, running from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Weekend Access and Dedication Options

Tour availability changes during the first weekend of the celebration. Tours are open to everyone from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on those days. This extended access allows more community members to view the exhibits.

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Visitors can also participate by dedicating an American flag to a veteran or first responder. Flags are available for purchase at the field or through the event website. Individuals can personalize tributes with tags recognizing a military member or loved one.

Dr. Wheeler explained that families can include photographs with their dedications. Participants can add military ranks and service information to the tags. This allows for a personal tribute to family members who may no longer be with us.

Community Volunteers Support Operations

The National Mounted Warfare Foundation honors the history of mounted soldiers. Behind the impressive display, a community of dedicated volunteers brings the event to life. Organizers state that volunteers are still needed throughout the week.

Community members interested in helping can sign up through the event website. Their support is essential for maintaining the field and assisting visitors. The event remains a powerful tribute to the nation's heroes in the heart of Georgetown.