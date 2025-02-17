Field Museum Welcomes Adorable Adoptable Cats to its Halls

The Field Museum, known for its natural history exhibits, is hosting a unique event: cat cafes featuring adoptable felines. Visitors can enjoy the company of these furry friends while supporting a worthy cause.

The Field Museum of Natural History has been hosting an exhibit all about cats since November, featuring both domestic and wild varieties, from cuddly companions to fierce predators. The museum's last news story before Sunday also focused on felines, specifically the man-eating Lions of Tsavo, which have been on display in taxidermy form since 1924. But on Monday, visitors can experience something entirely new.

Forget taxidermied specimens or stars of nature films like those seen in 'Cats: Predators to Pets' — the Field Museum is hosting real, live cats looking for their forever homes. The museum is partnering with exhibition sponsor World's Best Cat Litter and the Anti-Cruelty animal welfare organization to host cat cafes at the museum. Anti-Cruelty will bring cats currently available for adoption from its River North Adoption Center, allowing visitors to interact with these furry friends through petting, cuddling, and playtime. The next Cat Café event is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday. Admission to the Cat Café is included with general museum admission





