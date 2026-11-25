Fidelity adds Chainlink Aave and Uniswap to its retail trading platform on Nov 24 marking a major shift in its digital asset strategy and expanding options for eligible investors.

Fidelity Digital Assets significantly expanded its retail cryptocurrency offering on November 24 by listing three new digital assets: Chainlink LINK Aave AAVE and Uniswap UNI. This move increased the firm's available digital assets from five to eight in a single day. The expansion represents a strategic pivot toward decentralized finance tokens. Fidelity had added only three new coins in the preceding four years.

Expansion Beyond Bitcoin And Ether

The addition of these three tokens brought Fidelity's total count to eight cryptocurrencies. This rapid expansion contrasts with the firm's previous pace. Since launching Bitcoin and Ether for customer trading, Fidelity moved slowly. It took four years to add just three more assets before this November 24 announcement. The firm aims to provide broader access to the digital asset market. Investors can now trade assets beyond standard large-cap coins.

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Introduction Of Decentralized Finance Assets

Fidelity's new listings target distinct sectors within decentralized finance. Aave operates as a lending protocol where users deposit crypto to earn interest or use assets as collateral. Holders of the AAVE token can vote on protocol changes. This gives users direct influence over lending markets and operations. Uniswap functions as a decentralized trading platform. It allows token swaps using asset pools provided by other users. The UNI token serves as the governance mechanism for the platform. Chainlink provides essential data feeds for blockchain applications. Lending protocols use Chainlink price feeds to value collateral. LINK tokens compensate nodes for providing these critical services.

Fidelity Digital Assets Timeline And Offerings

Fidelity Crypto began accepting waitlist customers in November 2022. Initially, only Bitcoin and Ether were available for trading. By March 2023, the service opened to more eligible U.S. investors. The asset list remained limited to Bitcoin and Ether at that time. Fidelity added Litecoin LTC on July 17 2024. This brought the total count to three supported cryptocurrencies. The firm introduced Solana SOL on October 23 2025. Solana became available for individual retail accounts. It also became accessible for crypto IRAs. Wealth managers and institutional clients gained access to Solana as well.

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Stablecoin And Fee Structure Updates

Fidelity launched its fifth cryptocurrency on February 4 2026. The asset was Fidelity Digital Dollar FIDD. This stablecoin is the first of its kind offered by Fidelity. It is available to both retail and institutional investors. Each FIDD token can be exchanged or redeemed for one U.S. dollar. Fidelity waives its usual crypto trading fee for FIDD conversions. This policy encourages stablecoin usage within its platform. Some states may have limited access to these services. Eligible users must check local regulations for availability.

Strategic Impact On Retail Crypto Trading

The inclusion of Chainlink Aave and Uniswap marks a major step for Fidelity. It signals a commitment to decentralized finance growth. These tokens represent infrastructure and governance layers. They are distinct from payment or currency-focused coins. This diversification allows investors to access DeFi exposure. Fidelity Digital Assets continues to broaden its portfolio. The expansion supports the growing demand for crypto services. Institutional and retail clients now have more options. The firm maintains its position as a key provider in the sector.