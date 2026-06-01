Sandro Castro, grandson of Cuba's former dictator Fidel Castro, organized a luxury beach event in Varadero while Cubans suffer from blackouts and economic misery. The party at a GAESA-controlled hotel highlights the regime's elite privileges amidst national hardship.

Sandro Castro , grandson of the late Cuba n communist dictator Fidel Castro , promoted a two-day beach party in Varadero over the weekend while the majority of Cuba ns endure severe hardship under the family's authoritarian regime.

Castro, known for flaunting a luxurious lifestyle on social media, shared an Instagram Story flyer for the event titled "The path of Vampirach," a reference to his comedic alter ego-a vampire persona that supposedly hydrates exclusively with Cristal beer, a once-prominent Cuban brand now under state control. The schedule included a lunch, sunset at the Varadero marina, a "hotel tour to say hello to friends," a nighttime beach party, and an after-party cocktail called "The Lemon," a sarcastic nod to Cuban figurehead Miguel Díaz-Canel.

The party was hosted at the Resonance Musique hotel, which had been managed by the Canadian chain Blue Diamond Resorts until its abrupt exit from Cuba earlier this year, a move linked to U.S. sanctions against GAESA, the military conglomerate that runs Cuba's tourism industry. Despite the departure, GAESA now directly operates the hotel and continued selling summer packages through its subsidiary Gaviota Tours.

Meanwhile, Cubans face chronic power shortages; forecasts indicate up to 64 percent of the country could experience a blackout on June 1 as the decrepit grid fails yet again. The stark contrast between Castro's celebration and daily struggles has sparked outrage





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Sandro Castro Fidel Castro Cuba Varadero Power Outages GAESA Miguel Díaz-Canel Luxury Communist Regime Tourism

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