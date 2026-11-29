Timur Turlov and Vishy Anand lead Fide into the digital age, leveraging online growth from The Queen Gambit and the pandemic to create a multi-billion dollar industry.

FIDE President Timur Turlov has announced an ambitious strategy to transform the International Chess Federation into a multi-billion dollar enterprise, targeting a valuation of two billion dollars within the next four years. This financial goal represents a massive leap for a sport that has experienced explosive digital growth but remains largely under-commercialized compared to traditional global pastimes. Turlov outlined this vision during a comprehensive interview with Newsweek, emphasizing that the federation must evolve from a traditional regulatory body into a modern digital operator to capture the value generated by the recent chess boom.

The foundation for this commercial explosion was laid in October 2020 when two concurrent events reshaped the landscape of the game. The global onset of the COVID-19 pandemic forced populations indoors, while the release of the Netflix series The Queen Gambit immediately ranked number one in 63 countries. These cultural and logistical shifts introduced chess to a mainstream audience that had previously ignored the sport, leveraging the ubiquity of smartphones to make the game accessible to millions of new players.

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Online platform Chess.com reported having 35 million registered accounts in June 2020, a figure that has since skyrocketed to more than 277 million members. In the third quarter of the current year alone, users on the platform played almost 2.8 billion games, illustrating the sheer scale of the digital revolution. Despite this popularity, the governing body FIDE was caught completely unprepared for this rapid shift, lacking the online presence and infrastructure necessary to regulate or capitalize on the new online chess ecosystem.

Turlov and his deputy, Viswanathan Anand, represent a unique leadership dynamic designed to bridge the gap between tradition and modern commercial reality. Turlov, a billionaire entrepreneur from Kazakhstan, brings significant financial firepower and corporate contacts to the table. Anand, India's first-ever grandmaster and a five-time world champion, provides deep knowledge of high-level competition and ensures the game's integrity is preserved during modernization. Their partnership aims to convert casual viewers into serious, long-term fans while building a sustainable business model.

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A central component of this new strategy is the implementation of an online FIDE ID, structured as a single, open authentication platform. This system would allow players to log into any commercial platform, such as Chess.com, with their official profile, similar to logging in with a Google account. This infrastructure would enable FIDE to regulate online chess effectively and organize hybrid tournaments, ensuring that official player ratings remain the gold standard across all digital platforms while collaborating with existing commercial sites rather than competing against them.

To make the sport appealing to the masses, FIDE plans to overhaul how chess is broadcast using technology and artificial intelligence. Turlov proposes using real-time graphics and AI to visualize the thinking process of grandmasters, showing different possibilities and threats on the board. Optical tracking could be used to show how a player is looking at the board, putting data on the screen in a manner similar to following a ball in golf. This broadcast 2.0 approach aims to add layers of interactivity and engagement that casual fans can understand and enjoy.

Anand emphasized that the federation must leverage its flagship World Championship event with its own dedicated broadcast and production team. He noted that while the classical format of the World Championship must be preserved to maintain its 150-year tradition, the presentation needs to be packaged for social media and casual fans. The messaging must differ for various audiences, ensuring that serious chess fans have access to high-end analysis while casual viewers are drawn in by simpler, more engaging content.

The commercial potential of chess is attractive to specific types of investors, particularly in the technology and finance sectors. Turlov argued that cloud businesses, AI companies, and financial institutions are natural supporters of chess due to the game's association with intellect and talent. He compared the sponsorship value to Formula One, noting that while F1 requires tens of millions for limited exposure, chess offers a global partner presence for a similar budget. This perception of intelligence makes chess a unique asset for attracting Fortune 500 companies and VIP sponsors.

To support this growth, FIDE aims to sign five to ten big global companies as permanent sponsors. Turlov highlighted recent progress, noting that Salesforce has signed on to sponsor the World Championships and Google has already engaged with the chess world. The federation plans to develop a proper two-year calendar to give hosts and sponsors certainty regarding geography and frequency. This stability is crucial for attracting investors who need to plan their activities years in advance.

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The shift in chess's power dynamics is also evident in the demographic changes of its top players. For decades, the game revolved around the Soviet Union, Russia, and Europe, but recent World Championship matches have featured young talents from India and Uzbekistan. Turlov attributed this shift to demography and the democratization of AI coaching, which allows players from Asia and Africa to develop at a lower cost. FIDE's Development Fund aims to close institutional gaps, such as travel costs, to create more equal opportunities for emerging champions.

Anand supported these structural changes by advocating for greater support to national federations on the ground. He suggested creating regional ladders for tournaments, such as a zonal step followed by district, city, state, and country levels, to generate more activity. In India, he expressed a desire to see a grandmaster from every state, acknowledging that while the country performs well internationally, domestic popularity has yet to reach its full potential across all regions.

The leadership team is determined to modernize the game fully without losing its core appeal. Turlov acknowledged that an outsider's perspective is valuable for forcing the chess world to consider new methods of operation. Anand agreed that while love for the game's history is important, the federation must experiment with new ideas to remain relevant. The goal is to make chess lighter and easier to follow while retaining its intellectual prestige.

By the end of Turlov's four-year presidency, the federation aims to have dramatically increased the popularity of broadcast chess and established itself as a major organizer of both offline and online events. The success of this transformation will depend on FIDE's ability to attract significant commercial investment and effectively manage its digital infrastructure. If achieved, chess could join the ranks of golf and Formula One as a multibillion-dollar industry.

The challenges ahead are significant, requiring the federation to balance tradition with innovation. However, the combination of Turlov's business acumen and Anand's sporting expertise provides a strong foundation for this ambitious project. The recent surge in global interest has proven that chess has a massive audience ready to be engaged through digital and commercial channels. FIDE's willingness to adapt to these new realities signals a historic transformation for the game.