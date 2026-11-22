Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan warns that food deliveries alone cannot resolve the Gaza humanitarian emergency, as recent floods exacerbate the plight of displaced civilians in the blockaded enclave.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has delivered a stark assessment of the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, declaring that the current influx of food supplies is fundamentally inadequate to meet the scale of the disaster facing the blockaded enclave. He emphasized that Ankara maintains an unwavering diplomatic commitment to keeping the crisis at the center of global attention, refusing to allow the suffering in Gaza to fade from view despite competing international emergencies.

Speaking to Turkish broadcaster TRT on Saturday, Fidan asserted that the Gaza issue is one that Turkish officials have neither allowed nor will allow to be forgotten in any international forum. He noted that while regional news cycles are currently dominated by escalating tensions involving Iran, the United States, and Gulf nations, the Turkish government remains steadfast in its refusal to let the plight of Palestinians be overshadowed by other geopolitical developments.

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Assessing the deteriorating conditions on the ground, Fidan explained that while certain provisions of a recent peace agreement have technically halted the active phase of combat, targeted killings continue to persist within the territory. He pointed out that although food is currently entering Gaza, this assistance alone is insufficient to address the urgent needs of a population devastated by war, a situation that has been severely aggravated by recent environmental disasters and heavy rainfall.

On the orders of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), the Turkish Red Crescent, and Turkish diplomats have worked tirelessly to dispatch relief containers to the region. However, Fidan reported that Israel has blocked these metal containers by claiming Hamas could use them to manufacture weapons, while simultaneously restricting shipments of essential construction materials like cement, iron, and steel. These restrictions have left displaced Palestinians exposed to the elements, enduring cold storms and flooding inside fragile fabric tents.

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The environmental toll on the civilian population has reached critical levels, with the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reporting that recent flooding has directly affected more than 200,000 Palestinians in their temporary shelters. The World Health Organization has further warned that approximately 950,000 displaced individuals currently live in areas highly prone to flooding, increasing their vulnerability to disease and severe weather events that compromise their already precarious living conditions.

The human cost of the conflict remains staggering, with the death toll standing at more than 74,000 Palestinians killed and over 175,000 wounded since the conflict began in October 2023. The majority of the casualties are women and children, and the military campaign has resulted in the destruction of approximately 90 percent of the enclave's infrastructure, leaving the territory in ruins and its residents with few options for recovery or shelter.

Analysts estimate that the actual death toll from the military operations could ultimately reach 200,000, with 60 to 70 percent of the territory currently under direct Israeli occupation. As the humanitarian emergency deepens, the Turkish government continues to advocate forcefully for the removal of restrictions on essential construction materials, arguing that the inability to rebuild shelters leaves civilians vulnerable to extreme weather and long-term health crises.

Recent incidents have further highlighted the dangers facing aid workers and civilians, with reports emerging of Israeli forces killing four Palestinians in Gaza, including three individuals struck by fire while in an aid vehicle. These events underscore the ongoing volatility in the region and the persistent risks faced by those attempting to deliver humanitarian assistance or access basic resources in a zone where safety cannot be guaranteed for displaced families.