Turkish FM Hakan Fidan discusses connectivity projects and Black Sea security with EU officials in Brussels, emphasizing regional ownership and strategic partnerships.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan participated in the Second Ministerial Meeting on Cross-Regional Security and Connectivity in Brussels on Monday as part of the EU Foreign Affairs Council. The high-level diplomatic gathering brought together representatives from European Union member states alongside delegates from the Black Sea region, the South Caucasus, and Central Asia to address pressing geopolitical and economic challenges. Fidan highlighted the session on advancing security commitments for the Black Sea region during his updates on the social media platform NSosyal.

Core Connectivity Projects Under Discussion

During the sessions and subsequent bilateral meetings, participants addressed the importance of advancing various connectivity projects in a coordinated manner to promote international stability and prosperity. These initiatives include the Middle Corridor, Development Road, Three Seas Initiative, and the European Union's Global Gateway framework. Fidan stressed that synchronized implementation of these infrastructure and trade routes is essential for creating a resilient economic backbone across Eurasia.

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Regional Security and Strategic Ownership

He also emphasized the importance of regional ownership in ensuring security in the Black Sea and underlined the indispensable role of the Montreux Convention for the Turkish Straits. This legal framework governs the passage of ships through the strategically vital waterways connecting the Black Sea to the Mediterranean, serving as a cornerstone of regional stability. Fidan's remarks reflected Ankara's commitment to maintaining a balanced and secure environment in a region that has seen increased geopolitical tensions and maritime interest.

Bilateral Engagements with European Partners

On the sidelines of the meeting, Fidan held bilateral talks with Romanian Foreign Minister Dan Neculaescu to strengthen diplomatic ties and explore mutual opportunities. Fidan stated that bringing together the complementary capacities and experience of Türkiye and EU member states within a shared strategic perspective would give fresh impetus to economic relations and serve the interests of both sides. He reaffirmed Türkiye's commitment to remaining a strong and reliable partner in implementing concrete, long-term connectivity projects.

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Additionally, Fidan held talks with Malta's Foreign and European Affairs Minister Chris Fearne as part of his broader diplomatic engagements in Brussels. These interactions underscored Ankara's efforts to maintain robust bilateral relationships with key European nations, ensuring that Turkish interests are represented effectively within the broader European political landscape. The discussions likely covered trade facilitation, energy cooperation, and joint security measures in the wider Mediterranean and Black Sea zones.

Future Implications for Trade and Diplomacy

The outcomes of these meetings in Brussels are expected to influence future trade flows and diplomatic protocols between Türkiye and the European Union. By focusing on the Middle Corridor and other major initiatives, both parties aim to reduce dependency on traditional routes and enhance economic resilience against external shocks. The emphasis on coordinated action suggests a renewed push to integrate regional infrastructure projects with broader European strategies like the Global Gateway.

As Türkiye continues to position itself as a critical hub for energy and logistics between Europe and Asia, these diplomatic efforts in Brussels signal a deepening of strategic cooperation. The focus on security commitments and connectivity aligns with Ankara's broader foreign policy goals of establishing itself as a pivotal player in international stability. Stakeholders will watch closely for concrete agreements or joint statements emerging from these ministerial discussions.