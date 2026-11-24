Ivy Ganguly spent years misdiagnosed with hormonal issues before learning she had fibromyalgia. This story highlights the medical challenges, lack of blood tests, and diagnostic delays facing millions.

Twenty-two-year-old solicitor Ivy Ganguly experienced a life-altering health crisis following a trek in Morocco that was intended to be a rewarding conclusion to her law studies. In March 2023, while climbing the Atlas Mountains, she contracted a persistent fever that never fully resolved, leaving her with a body that felt completely shut down. Upon returning to her home in Stratford, London, the initial fatigue transformed into excruciating widespread pain that made even basic movements agonizing. Light pressure on her back or ribs felt as severe as a broken bone, preventing her from performing simple tasks like emptying the dishwasher. The condition escalated to the point where she could not use public transport due to the fear of accidental bumps, forcing her to rely on taxis for essential travel. Her employer showed understanding by allowing remote work on her most severe days, yet the physical toll remained relentless.

The Agony of Persistent Fibromyalgia Symptoms

Ivy Ganguly's daily existence became a struggle against constant, unrelenting pain that varied from shooting jolts to dull, all-day aches. She described the sensation as feeling like a weighted blanket was crushing her, where the slightest movement required a significant physical workout. Nightly episodes of severe pain frequently necessitated hospital visits via ambulance arranged by her partner, Adam, for stronger pain relief. Beyond the physical agony, she suffered from crushing fatigue and sleepless nights that lasted for months, leaving her feeling as though her body never truly rested. The mental strain was equally devastating, as she could barely concentrate during her solicitors qualifying exam in October 2023. Despite shaking hands and an inability to focus, she managed to pass the exam, but the effort left her bedridden and socially isolated for weeks afterward.

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Medical Misdiagnosis and the Delay in Care

The journey to a correct medical identification for Ivy Ganguly was hindered by a lack of awareness and appropriate diagnostic tools available at the local level. Her general practitioner initially dismissed her severe symptoms as likely hormonal issues, advising her to simply rest and drink more water. After two months of deteriorating health and ongoing struggles with her symptoms, she was finally referred to an NHS rheumatologist who specializes in conditions affecting the joints, muscles, and bones. This specialist confirmed that she had fibromyalgia, a long-term condition characterized by widespread pain, exhaustion, and problems with sleep and concentration. However, the diagnosis came with little explanation regarding the cause of the condition, leaving Ivy to feel invisible within the healthcare system despite her clear and debilitating symptoms.

The High Cost of Diagnostic Delays in Britain

The experience of Ivy Ganguly reflects a broader national trend where patients suffer for years before receiving a proper diagnosis for fibromyalgia. Research presented at a recent conference by the University of Aberdeen indicates that it takes approximately three years on average to diagnose this condition. Only one in five Britons is estimated to suffer from fibromyalgia, yet only a quarter of those individuals are ever officially diagnosed. This high rate of underdiagnosis is partly due to the fluctuating nature of symptoms and their overlap with other illnesses such as chronic fatigue syndrome, arthritis, thyroid disorders, or depression. Furthermore, there is no single blood test or scan that can confirm the diagnosis, meaning patients are often passed between various doctors and specialists for years without finding answers.

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Understanding Nervous System Triggers and Pain

Professor Gary Macfarlane, director of the Arthritis UK/MRC Centre for Musculoskeletal Health and Work at the University of Aberdeen, explains the physiological mechanisms behind fibromyalgia. He notes that the condition can develop after significant physical or emotional stress, or when the body's pain-control systems become oversensitive. In this state, the nerves that carry pain messages continue to fire even when they should not, while the brain's ability to quieten them is weakened. This results in the nervous system getting stuck in a reprogrammed state where the body's alarm system remains on high alert. Consequently, even light touch or mild cold can trigger severe pain sensations in affected individuals.

Proposed Triggers and Official Diagnostic Criteria

For Ivy Ganguly, the onset of fibromyalgia appears linked to a combination of previous bad bouts of Covid, which left her exhausted for weeks, followed by the fever contracted in Morocco. Professor Macfarlane acknowledges that any emotionally traumatic medical event could be relevant as a trigger, although he notes that the evidence directly supporting infections as a cause is not strong. Under guidance from the Royal College of Psychiatrists and the Royal College of Physicians, doctors diagnose fibromyalgia based on four specific features. These criteria include widespread pain lasting for at least three months, the presence of multiple tender areas, fatigue or poor sleep, and the absence of any other condition that could explain the symptoms.