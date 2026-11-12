Fiat Reveals Argo X as Budget Crossover for South America

Fiat has unveiled the Argo X, a South American variant of the Grande Panda, featuring a distinct interior, different powertrain options including ethanol compatibility, and subtle exterior styling changes ahead of its Brazilian launch.

is a budget-friendly hatchback with crossover styling cues sold in Europe since 2024. Now, the model has a South American twin brother with a new name, symmetrical emblems, smoother doors, and a few changes under the hood.

, Fiat has shared new official photos of the Argo X ahead of its market launch in Brazil in the coming months. At first glance, the new model looks like a spitting image of the Grande Panda, but a closer inspection reveals subtle market-specific styling revisions.

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First of all, the doors have smoother panels, doing without the embossed Panda lettering stamped on the doors of the European model. Furthermore, the Fiat emblems on the grille and the tailgate adopt a symmetrical layout instead of the retro-inspired off-center placement, and there is an Argo X badge at the back.

Finally, the South American model rides on a different set of diamond-cut alloy wheels and features a bi-tone livery with a black roof and pillars. The rest of the design is common between the Argo X and the Grande Panda, including the boxy proportions, the raised stance, the plastic cladding with Fiat Easter Eggs, and the pixel-style LEDs. Fiat has yet to release photos of the interior, which is expected to be slightly toned down compared to the Grande Panda.

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We also don't know the specifications, but local media have largely figured out what lies under the skin of the Argo X. The hatchback is underpinned by Stellantis' Smart Car architecture,The big difference with the Grande Panda is expected to be the powertrain lineup. Instead of the turbocharged 1.2-liter three-cylinder engines of the European model, the South American twin is expected to be powered by 1.0-liter three-cylinder units running on both gasoline and ethanol.

The entry-level naturally aspirated mill is expected to produce up to 74 horsepower , paired to a five-speed manual gearbox. There might also be a turbocharged 1.0-liter engine with a 12-volt mild-hybrid system and an output of 114 hp , combined with a CVT. The Fiat Argo X will be manufactured at the Stellantis Automotive Hub in Betim, Brazil.

The aging Argo hatchback will remain on sale, serving as a cheaper alternative to the newcomer.that the Argo X is the first model to debut its new global design language in Brazil, marking"the beginning of a new era" for the brand in the country. This suggests that the new model might be followed by localized versions of the