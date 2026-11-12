FIA Revokes Jonathan McEvoy Accreditation for 2026 Season Following Charles Leclerc Column

The FIA has stripped Daily Mail correspondent Jonathan McEvoy of his accreditation for the remainder of the 2026 Formula One season, citing unprofessional conduct regarding Charles Leclerc.

The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile has officially revoked the media accreditation of Jonathan McEvoy, the long-serving Motor Racing Correspondent for the Daily Mail, for the remainder of the 2026 Formula One season. This severe punitive measure was enacted immediately following the publication of a controversial column in which McEvoy described Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc using explicit language.

FIA Withdraws Accreditation Over Professional Standards

The governing body confirmed the decision through a letter sent by FIA general manager Alberto Villarreal, which was addressed directly to the Daily Mail. The official correspondence stated that the FIA considers McEvoy's article to fall short of the standards of professionalism expected of media representatives accredited to cover the FIA Formula One World Championship. Consequently, the organization has exercised its discretion under the 2026 FIA Formula One World Championship Accreditation Guidelines to withdraw his access with immediate effect.

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This decision terminates McEvoy's ability to attend any further races, interviews, or paddock events for the rest of the current championship year. The withdrawal of his press pass represents a final and binding administrative action by the sport's regulatory arm, effectively silencing his direct commentary from within the Formula One environment for the remainder of the year.

McEvoy Column Sparks FIA Reponse to Leclerc Clash

The controversy originated from a heated exchange between Ferrari teammates Charles Leclerc and Britain's seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton. The tension escalated during a contentious opening lap clash at the Mexico Grand Prix held last month, after which Hamilton publicly questioned Leclerc's mentality. McEvoy subsequently published a column addressing this incident, in which he labeled the Monegasque driver a 'sneaky little b*****d' for his behavior on the track.

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Beyond his critique of the on-track incident, McEvoy also revealed details of a tense post-race debrief involving Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur. The journalist's writing style, which blends insider access with sharp editorial commentary, clearly triggered the FIA's intervention. The governing body viewed the combination of the explicit description of Leclerc and the disclosure of private team dynamics as a breach of the code of conduct required for media accreditation.

Industry Leaders Criticize Heavy-Handed FIA Punishment

The reaction from senior figures within the sport and media has been swift and condemnatory. Chris Dean, the Daily Mail head of sport, described the FIA's actions as an unprecedented and outrageous attack on the freedom of the Press. He argued that the governing body is creating dangerous territory by reacting in such a heavy-handed manner to what he characterized as mild and fair criticism of one driver, rather than addressing any actual malice.

Formula One supremo Bernie Ecclestone also weighed in, stating that the decision is completely crazy and mad. Ecclestone praised McEvoy for doing a fantastic job and noted that while he does not have to read the journalist's work, he chooses to do so because of its quality. His comments highlight the disconnect between the FIA's regulatory enforcement and the appreciation held by some of the sport's most influential historical figures.

McEvoy's Legacy and Immediate Impact on Coverage

Jonathan McEvoy is widely regarded as the authoritative voice in the paddock, having dedicated the last 21 years of his career to covering nearly 400 Grands Prix for the Daily Mail. During his extensive tenure, he has traveled tens of thousands of miles and missed only a handful of races, building a reputation for illuminating and insightful copy that is loved by millions of loyal readers. His extensive network includes interviews with the sport's biggest names, ranging from Bernie Ecclestone to Sir Jackie Stewart and Christian Horner to Max Verstappen.

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The immediate impact of this ban is a significant loss of access for the Daily Mail and a stark warning to other journalists regarding the boundaries of acceptable criticism. McEvoy himself responded to the news with sarcasm, suggesting that Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur had grassed on him and describing the team boss as a chuckling buffoon well out of his depth. This response further underscores the deepening rift between certain media figures and the official structures of Formula One.