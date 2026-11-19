The FIA bans journalist Jonathan McEvoy from the rest of the season after a column about Charles Leclerc. The move sparks debate over media freedom and paddock conduct.

Formula One driver Charles Leclerc has publicly defended the right of the press to ask difficult questions following the dismissal of journalist Jonathan McEvoy from the sport. The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile ( FIA) confirmed the revocation of McEvoy's accreditation after the Daily Motor Racing Correspondent published a controversial column criticizing Leclerc. Leclerc stated that while he was surprised by the specific language used, he believes it is the journalist's duty to tackle tough headlines and provocative topics.

The Daily Mail has announced it will boycott Formula One for the remainder of the season, with no coverage of races or press conferences. This decision comes as a direct response to the FIA's sanction, which affects the final three races of the calendar. The move highlights a significant escalation in the relationship between the governing body and major media outlets.

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Leclerc Responds To Journalist Dismissal

Leclerc addressed the controversy by stating that he had no involvement in the decision to ban McEvoy. He emphasized that drivers are accustomed to criticism and that journalists must perform their role, even when it involves challenging narratives. He confirmed that the tension reported in the article was accurate, noting that the dispute with Lewis Hamilton was resolved quickly through direct communication.

The Monegasque driver admitted that the choice of words in the column was unexpected. However, he maintained that such confrontational journalism is part of the professional landscape. He clarified that he does not have much to say about the sanction itself, as it was not initiated by him personally.

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Details Of The Hamilton and Vasseur Conflict

The core of the dispute involved a post-race debrief in Mexico involving Leclerc, team principal Fred Vasseur, and rival Lewis Hamilton. McEvoy reported that the meeting was tense and required Vasseur to establish rules of combat for the team. Leclerc verified that Vasseur organized the meeting and that all three parties were present.

According to Leclerc, the initial discussion regarding the conflict lasted only five to ten minutes. He described the atmosphere as quickly improving once they began speaking. The conversation eventually extended to an hour due to positive interactions, but the primary issue of tension was resolved almost immediately.

Former FIA Delegate Questions Sanction

Alexandra Schieren, a former FIA media delegate, has publicly criticized the governing body's response. She argued that withdrawing a journalist's pass for the wording of an opinion piece is outside the FIA's legitimate interest. Schieren suggested that standard procedures would involve requesting modifications or legal threats, not immediate accreditation revocation.

Schieren noted that the accreditation system is designed to protect media access from commercial interference. She recalled that her only experience with revoking a pass involved verbal and physical abuse in the paddock. She expressed concern that this decision creates uncertainty about where the line is drawn for acceptable journalism.

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Impact On Media Access and Paddock Conduct

The dismissal of McEvoy has raised questions about the future of media freedom within Formula One. Schieren warned that the attempt to control the narrative is a concerning trend not unique to this sport. She highlighted that journalists now face uncertainty regarding what constitutes acceptable conduct.

The Daily Mail's boycott of the remaining races signals a potential shift in how major publications interact with the sport's governing body. This development may lead to stricter boundaries between editorial independence and official accreditation requirements. The incident underscores the growing tension between athletic performance, team dynamics, and press scrutiny in modern motorsport.