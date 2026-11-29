The Atlanta Braves have seemingly addressed one of their biggest questions heading into the offseason. The Braves have signed utilityman Mauricio Dubon to a th

Oct 6, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves infielder Mauricio Dubon throws to first base for the out against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game three of the NLDS for the 2026 MLB playoffs at Truist Park.

Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect's "everyday shortstop for now," adding that the "only way that will change is if team acquires another SS later.

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"a one-year, $20 million contract, and he proceeded to hit .116 with no home runs in 51 regular-season games. But now,spent $10 million more on a multi-year deal for Dubon, who can also play almost every defensive position on the diamond. So, theSep 27, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford acknowledges the crowd as he walks off the field during the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park.