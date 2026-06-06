Fever vs. Liberty Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for WNBA Commissioner’s Cup

The New York Liberty are looking to close out a long homestand with a four-game winning streak as they host the Indiana Fever on Saturday night. The Liberty wer

The New York Liberty are looking to close out a long homestand with a four-game winning streak as they host the Indiana Fever on Saturday night.

The Liberty were upset in the first three games of this homestand, but then took down Phoenix twice and beat Toronto by 15 last time out. Indiana had lost two games in a row, including a 16-point defeat as a -11.5 favorite, before bouncing back with an 83-71 victory over Atlanta on Thursday night. Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Saturday’s WNBA Commissioner’s Cup matchup.

Aliyah Boston has averaged just shy of 15.0 points per game in her career, and she’s off to a solid start this season with 16.3 points per contest. Boston had a few hiccups in the early going, but has now gone OVER 14.5 points in two straight games and four of her last five. The lone outlier was a 13-point effort on just 4 of 11 shooting in Golden State.

The Liberty have been able to string a few wins together even without Sabrina Ionescu, who is questionable to play in her second game of the season on Saturday night. Indiana is just 1-2 on the road this season, and the Liberty easily took care of business at home against the Fever in their two matchups last season. Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated.

He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.





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