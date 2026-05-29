Fever's Caitlin Clark smashes new WNBA record

Indiana Fever All-Star guard Caitlin Clark is best known for her eye-popping 3-point range, but that's not what makes her special.

But the most special aspect of Clark's game has always been her court vision, and it has translated spectacularly to the WNBA. Clark started this season with four straight games recording 20-plus points and five-plus assists, tying the longest streak to start a season in WNBA history, per ESPN's.

The 2024 No. 1 overall pick also has a WNBA record 12 career games with at least 20 points and 10 assists. The Fever visited the Golden State Valkyries at Chase Center in San Francisco, California, on Thursday night, and Clark added another bullet point to her resume as a passing maestro. With 4:12 remaining in the first half, Clark chest-passed a dart to Sophie Cunningham, who laid it in on the fast break. It marked Clark's 500th career assist.

Clark reached 500 assists in 59 WNBA games, and according to theEntering Thursday's action, Clark averaged 23.8 points — on 43.2% shooting from the floor and 34.8% shooting from 3 — 9.0 assists, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.0 steals across five games. She's the third-leading scorer in the WNBA behind Los Angeles Sparks All-Star guard Kelsey Plum and Las Vegas Aces reigning WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson .

Clark leads the league in assists per game. Clark likely cares more about the fact that the Fever's 4-2 start to the season is the franchise's best start to a season since 2012, when they won their first and only WNBA title.





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