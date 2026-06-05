Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell reflects on scoring 5,000 career points

Kelsey Mitchell became just the second player to score 5,000 points with the Indiana Fever, joining Fever legend Tamika Catchings. She crossed the milestone in the win against the Dream on Thursday.

INDIANAPOLIS -- Kelsey Mitchell became just the second player to score 5,000 points with the Indiana Fever, joining Fever legend Tamika Catchings. She crossed the milestone in the win against the Atlanta Dream on Thursday.

Mitchell reflected on the accomplishment after the game.

"It's everything," Mitchell said. "Anytime I hear Tamika Catchings, I get humbled. She filled a lot of great shoes. For me, it's less about the accolade and more about the journey and process.

" "I try to keep a fine line of being excited but also humble," Mitchell said. Mitchell does not show her emotions much on the court, and appreciates all the support she has gotten from her teammates.

"I don't have too much emotion, but I think they celebrate me enough for it to always mean more than what it looks like," Mitchell said. "Just seeing my teammates be happy and be proud for me is always something that I'll never take for granted. " Mitchell has left a huge impact on her teammates as well. "I say it all the time.

Kelsey is one of the biggest pieces of this franchise," Fever center Aliyah Boston said.

"Kelsey was here before we got here, continued to give it her all, continued to show up every single day, and we see that example in front of us. To see her get all these accomplishments and pass all these milestones, it's just so amazing as a teammate... It just makes me so excited to have a leader and a role model in Kelsey.

" Mitchell crossed the milestone by scoring a game-high 25 points. She made the last 10 shots she took in the game, scoring 20 of her 25 points in the second and third quarters.

"She had one of those special heater moments that Kelsey Mitchell can have and it was fun to watch," Fever head coach Stephanie White said. Mitchell and the Fever are back in action on Saturday on the road against the New York Liberty. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m.





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