Fetty Wap Marries Alexis Skyy in NJ Following Prison Release

Rapper Fetty Wap celebrates his freedom by wedding Alexis Skyy in a lavish New Jersey ceremony, months after serving part of a federal drug sentence.

Rapper Fetty Wap, whose real name is Willie Junior Maxwell II, celebrated a significant personal milestone by marrying his partner Alexis Skyy in New Jersey. The 35-year-old musician tied the knot in a glitzy ceremony on a Saturday, marking a fresh chapter four months after the couple became engaged. This union follows his recent release from federal prison in January, where he began serving a sentence for drug conspiracy charges.

The wedding event showcased the couple's joy and resilience, with Alexis Skyy appearing in an elegant white satin ballgown detailed with lace and sheer sleeves. She completed her bridal look with white Jimmy Choo heels and a long, trailing veil. Fetty Wap complemented the ensemble in an all-white satin suit featuring a long coat and matching white footwear.

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Legal Background and Prison Release Details

Willie Junior Maxwell II was originally sentenced to six years in federal prison in May 2023, followed by five years of supervised release. The conviction stemmed from his guilty plea to conspiracy to distribute 500g or more of cocaine. Upon his release in January, he still had three years remaining on his custodial sentence, making the wedding a celebration of his partial freedom and the start of a new phase in his life.

Prosecutors Allege Massive Drug Distribution Scheme

Federal prosecutors had accused the performer of distributing more than 100 kilograms of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and crack cocaine across Long Island and New Jersey between June 2019 and June 2020. Authorities alleged that the US Postal Service and vehicles with hidden compartments were utilized to transport these substances from the West Coast to local dealers in the New York and New Jersey areas.

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Seizure of Cash, Weapons, and Narcotics During Arrest

During the 2021 arrest that initiated the legal proceedings, law enforcement officers recovered substantial evidence of the alleged operation. The seizure included approximately $1.5 million in cash, 16 kilograms of cocaine, two kilograms of heroin, and numerous fentanyl pills. Additionally, police confiscated two 9mm handguns, a rifle, a .45 caliber pistol, a .40 caliber pistol, and ammunition from the rapper's possession.

Bail Revocation and Subsequent Incarceration

Although Fetty Wap had been released on bail following his October 2021 arrest, his legal troubles continued. Bail was revoked in August 2022, leading to his return to jail. This development occurred after he allegedly threatened to kill a man during a FaceTime call, a confrontation in which he also brandished a firearm. These incidents compounded the severity of his legal situation before his final sentencing.

Public Apology and Future Community Focus

During his sentencing hearing, Willie Junior Maxwell II expressed remorse, stating that he hurt his community, his family, and those who look up to him. Judge Joanna Seybert noted that despite his background and overcome challenges, he had thrown his life away. Now free, he has stated his intention to give back through community initiatives and his foundation, focusing on supporting at-risk young children by expanding access to education, early tech skills, and vision care.