Fetty Wap Marries Alexis Skyy In New Jersey

Rapper Fetty Wap, released from federal prison, marries Alexis Skyy in a lavish New Jersey ceremony, celebrating freedom after his drug conspiracy conviction.

Rapper Fetty Wap, legally known as Willie Junior Maxwell II, has officially married his long-term partner Alexis Skyy in a significant personal milestone. The couple exchanged vows during an opulent wedding ceremony held in New Jersey. This joyous event takes place shortly after the thirty-five-year-old musician secured his release from federal custody. He had served time for serious drug-related federal charges.

Celebrating Freedom With Wedding Vows

Willie Junior Maxwell II celebrated his newfound liberty with a glamorous celebration just four months after the couple became engaged. The pair initially dated for two years before separating in twenty-sixteen, but they quietly reconnected following his release from prison in January of this year. The engagement followed a romantic proposal in July that featured pink roses, candles, and a neon sign asking the question. She confirmed her acceptance of the proposal on social media with a simple affirmation.

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The bridal party looked stunning for the occasion, with Alexis Skyy wearing a white satin ballgown featuring lace details and sheer sleeves. She completed her elegant ensemble with white Jimmy Choo heels and a long, trailing veil. Photos shared on Instagram also captured her bridesmaids in matching pink satin gowns while she received soft glam makeup. The rapper matched her elegance in an all-white satin suit that included a long coat and coordinated white shoes. She captioned the update by announcing them as Mr. and Mrs. Maxwell.

Federal Conviction And Legal Timeline

Maxwell was sentenced to six years in federal prison in May twenty-twenty-three after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute more than five hundred grams of cocaine. The court also mandated five years of supervised release to follow his incarceration. Federal prosecutors had accused the performer of distributing over one hundred kilograms of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and crack cocaine between June twenty-nineteen and June twenty-twenty. These substances were transported across Long Island and New Jersey using the US Postal Service and vehicles equipped with hidden compartments.

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During the twenty-twenty-one arrest, law enforcement officers seized approximately one point five million dollars in cash along with significant quantities of narcotics. Seized items also included sixteen kilograms of cocaine, two kilograms of heroin, numerous fentanyl pills, and multiple firearms. Although he was released on bail after his arrest in October twenty-twenty-one, that status was revoked in August twenty-twenty-two. He was returned to jail after allegedly threatening to kill a man on a FaceTime call while brandishing a firearm.

Community Focus And Future Plans

Upon announcing his upcoming release earlier this year, Maxwell expressed gratitude to his family, friends, and fans for their continued support. He stated that his primary focus would be on giving back through community initiatives and his personal foundation. The artist outlined a commitment to supporting at-risk young children by expanding access to education, early tech skills, and vision care. He emphasized his dedication to moving forward with purpose and making a meaningful impact on students and young people.

During his sentencing hearing, Maxwell acknowledged the harm caused by his actions, apologizing to his community, family, and those who looked up to him. Judge Joanna Seybert noted that despite his background and the obstacles he overcame, he had thrown everything away. The rapper, who hails from Paterson, New Jersey, rose to fame with his twenty-fifteen hit single Trap Queen. He now begins this new chapter of his life with his wife by his side.