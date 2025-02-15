Fetch Obsessed Dog Tries To Teach Newborn How To Play

A heartwarming TikTok video shows a devoted goldendoodle named Bo trying to teach his newborn sibling how to play fetch. Despite the baby's inability to throw the ball, Bo patiently persists, nudging it and even trying to kiss the baby to encourage participation.

A dog obsessed with fetch tried to recruit the latest family member to play, but was left stunned when she didn't comply. Mom and dog owner Elly Warner sat on the couch watching over her newborn in a bouncer. One of the family's two dogs, Bo, a goldendoodle (a mix of a golden retriever and poodle), joined them. Bo loves to play fetch, and with a new baby in the mix, he figured there would be more hands on deck to throw the ball.

In Warner's TikTok video posted this week to her @ellywarnerrr, Bo tried getting the baby to play with him by placing the ball in her bouncer. He sat back patiently waiting for her to throw it. But when the ball wasn't coming, he went to nudge it, hopeful that would give the baby the hint he was waiting for. However, Bo is the one who hasn't quite caught on. He doesn't realize that the baby cannot throw the ball yet, but his persistence continues. Warner told Newsweek via TikTok that Bo tries playing fetch with the newborn at least five times daily. In this incident, he tried for more than an hour.'He will even try kissing her in hopes that that will help her throw the ball,' she said. Disappointed, Bo stared at Warner when the playing wasn't going his way. His face made it seem like he wondered whether or not the baby was broken. But he held onto hope. Otherwise, he'd play with the owners like he'd always done. Bo used to play with his parents constantly. However, wanting to teach the newborn, he forgets about the other capable hands in the home. 'He used to give us the ball to throw, but since she's been home, he will only give it to her,' Warner said. Viewer Reactions The viral TikTok, which brought in more than 4.7 million views and 684,500 likes as of Thursday, left people in stitches. They couldn't get over the dog's reaction when the ball wasn't being thrown. 'Dog's like, 'Then why are you here?''' joked one viewer. Another pointed out: 'Omg the patience of this pup is next lvl I love this!' The official account for Pedigree commented: 'He is NOT impressed.' Someone else suggested: 'I think he just loves the baby and offering him something that he values!!!' Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to [email protected] with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup





