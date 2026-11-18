Festival Opera presents the world premiere of Borders of Dreaming at Piedmont Center, highlighting Andry Hernandez Romero's deportation story through new music by Cardona Ospina.

Festival Opera is set to present the third installment of its 2026 Salon Series on Sunday at the Piedmont Center for the Arts. The concert features the world premiere of "Borders of Dreaming," a newly commissioned song cycle that addresses the harrowing experiences of Andry Hernandez Romero. This performance serves as both a cultural event and a platform for advocacy regarding recent immigration controversies.

World Premiere of Cardona Ospina Song Cycle

The centerpiece of the afternoon performance is the world premiere of a song cycle composed by Juan Sebastián Cardona Ospina, with a libretto by Michael Colbruno. The musical narrative follows the true story of Andry Hernández Romero, a makeup artist from Venezuela who sought asylum in the United States but was subsequently deported. The composition is designed as a continuous narrative arc rather than a collection of standalone pieces, emphasizing the interconnectedness of the story.

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Composer Juan Sebastián Cardona Ospina emphasized the collaborative nature of this project, noting that the involvement of various artists and organizers was instrumental in bringing the work to life. He collaborated with librettist Michael Colbruno approximately a year ago, forming a partnership that allowed them to transform Hernández Romero's ordeal into a poignant musical experience.

Details of Andry Hernandez Romero Deportation

The narrative focuses on the specific timeline of Hernández Romero's legal and personal challenges. In 2024, the Venezuelan citizen applied for asylum in the U.S. However, on March 15, 2025, the Trump administration deported him to El Salvador under the Alien Enemies Act. He was among 238 Venezuelan migrants, including himself, sent to the Terrorism Confinement Center known as CECOT.

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While detained at the facility, Hernández Romero alleged that he endured torture and other abuses. He remained incarcerated for 125 days before being released on July 18, 2025. His release was part of a broader prisoner exchange that allowed him to return to Venezuela. The song cycle aims to shed light on these traumatic events and the broader implications of such deportation policies.

Performers and Additional Musical Program

The Sunday performance at 4 p.m. will feature baritone Efraín Solís, pianist Marika Yasuda, and violinist Corina Santos. Solís expressed enthusiasm for the structural integrity of the song cycle, noting that the storytelling aspect provides a compelling musical challenge. He highlighted the beauty of the arc that carries the audience through the entire narrative.

Beyond the world premiere, the concert will showcase works from a diverse range of classical composers. The program includes Francis Poulenc's "Chansons Gaillardes," Manuel Ponce's "Intermezzo No. 1," and three songs by Julián Aguirre. Additionally, the audience will hear Russian compositions by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, Georgy Sviridov, and Sergei Rachmaninoff.

Advocacy Through Arts and Festival Opera Leadership

Zachary Gordin, the general director of Festival Opera, described the production as a form of artistic activism. He stated that it is the responsibility of arts producers to cultivate work that speaks to contemporary issues. Gordin, who was deeply involved in the organizing and conceptualization of the project, views highlighting Hernández Romero's story as his way of advocating for those facing similar traumas.

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The event underscores the role of cultural institutions in addressing social and political realities. By presenting this narrative through music, Festival Opera aims to raise awareness about the human cost of deportation and asylum policies. The collaboration between the opera company, the performers, and the artists ensures that the message reaches a broad audience in Walnut Creek and beyond.