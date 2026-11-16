Fertility Experts Warn of Health Risks as British Woman Pursues IVF at 59

Dr Renee Hoenderkamp announces pregnancy at 59 via overseas IVF, sparking expert warnings about severe health complications for mothers and babies in midlife pregnancies.

Dr Renee Hoenderkamp, a GP and GB News presenter, has publicly announced that she is pregnant with her third child at the age of 59. The announcement was made over the weekend, revealing a pregnancy achieved through in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatment in Poland. Dr Hoenderkamp conceived the child using eggs she had frozen earlier in her life, following three rounds of treatment at a clinic located in Poland. She is scheduled to give birth to the baby girl when she turns 60.

Medical Risks of Midlife IVF Pregnancies

Fertility specialists have issued strong warnings regarding the growing trend of women seeking motherhood in their fifties through international IVF clinics. Experts emphasize that pregnancy at this advanced maternal age carries serious health risks for both the mother and the child. In the United Kingdom, both NHS hospitals and private hospitals routinely decline IVF requests from women over the age of 45 due to the high probability of severe complications.

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The primary medical concerns include miscarriage, preeclampsia, stillbirth, and gestational diabetes. According to medical data cited by experts, the risk of miscarriage increases by almost 50 percent for women undergoing IVF after the age of 40. Gestational diabetes, which causes dangerously high blood sugar levels during pregnancy, can negatively affect the placenta. This condition significantly increases the risk of stillbirth, breathing difficulties in the newborn, and unusually high birth weight. For the mother, the condition raises the likelihood of developing dangerously high blood pressure, stroke, and heart attack.

Global Clinic Practices and Cost Factors

The decision to seek treatment abroad is often driven by stricter regulations and higher costs within the UK healthcare system. Overseas clinics, particularly in Poland and the Czech Republic, operate with laxer age limits and charge approximately half the price of domestic treatments. GlobMEd, a company that assists individuals in navigating private healthcare options, reported that its Greek partner has seen a surge in British patients, who now constitute almost a third of their total international clientele.

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Furthermore, Czech clinics have experienced the most significant growth in the past few years, doubling their number of clients from the UK since the pandemic began. Cost remains a major factor driving this trend, alongside the availability of more aggressive treatment protocols in these foreign facilities. There is currently no legal maximum age for IVF treatment in private clinics in the UK. Instead, eligibility is determined on a case-by-case basis, although the NHS typically restricts fertility treatment to women up to the age of 42, with many systems only offering IVF to those under 40.

Advocacy for Legal Age Restrictions

Helen Gibson, the founder of the charity Surrogacy Concern, has strongly criticized the practice of pregnancy at such a late age. Gibson stated that while late parenthood might appear positive, it introduces significantly increased risks of severe complications for both mother and child. She questioned the fairness of bringing a child into the world at 59, noting that the baby may not have their parents available to support them into adulthood.

Ms Gibson also raised ethical concerns regarding the supply of donor eggs for these procedures. She argued that young, vulnerable women are put through risky egg retrievals in exchange for payment, enabling much older women to pursue pregnancy regardless of the medical hazards. Consequently, her charity is calling for a legally enforced age limit for fertility treatment in private clinics, set at 39 years old.

Impact of Egg Freezing Laws and Expert Advice

The growing availability of egg freezing has enabled more women to preserve their fertility for later life. In 2022, legislation was changed in the UK to allow eggs, sperm, and embryos to be stored for up to 55 years, provided patients renew their consent every decade. However, Dr Harish Bhandari, a consultant gynecologist at Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, cautioned that the process is often misunderstood. He noted that egg freezing does not guarantee a future pregnancy, as not every egg survives thawing, fertilization, or development into a healthy embryo.

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Dr Bhandari advised women over 35 to have early conversations with fertility specialists to understand their individual circumstances rather than panicking about arbitrary age deadlines. He emphasized the importance of making informed decisions without creating unnecessary anxiety. Dr Hoenderkamp, who previously delivered her second child at age 51 and her first son, Calum, 37 years ago, stated that she now possesses more time, patience, and self-belief than she did three decades ago.