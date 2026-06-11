The fertility rate has been declining and the trustees revised down the long-run projecTions for the national fertility rate. This change raises fears about the health of the program and the broader economy.

truSt fund projected this week that fertility will decline faster than previously anticipated, a change that raises fears about the health of the program and the broader economy.

The trustees revised down the long-run projections for the national fertility rate in their annual report on Tuesday,which also showed that the Social Security program's estimate for the cost of Operation Metro Surge to $700 million. They said that the total fertility rate, or the average number of children a woman will have in her lifetime, will settle at 1.75 over the next 25 years, down from 1.9 projected last year.

Yet the fertility rate has already fallen below the trustees’ projections. It stands at 1.6 right right now, the lowest in a century,according to the Census Bureau. The discrepancy raises questions about why the trustees’ projection is so much higher and how those higher projections affect estimates about Social Security. The fertility rate has trended downward since 2007,when the total fertility rate reached the replacement rate of 2.1 births per woman.

Most significantly,it will mean fewer workers in the years to come. The size of the labor force and the number of people working are quite important for tax revenue. The program’s trustees projected that the Social Security retirement trust fund will be exhausted in 2032, earlier than previously anticipated.

The OASI trust fund, combined with the disability insurance trust fund, is projected to be able to pay out benefits until 2034, after which there will only be enough to pay out 83% of benefits. To protect the promise of Social Security, it is vital for lawmakers and the Social Security Administration to work together to ensure the trust funds continue to provide financial stability right now and for future generations





dcexaminer / 🏆 6. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Fertility Decline Social Security Economy Trust Fund Projections Decline Replacement Rate Trustees Program Trust Funds Projected Exhausted Pay Out Benefits Financial Stability Future Generations

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Smartphone 'Scroll Hole' Undermines Intimacy and Fertility, Experts Warn as UK Screen Time SoarsRelationship experts warn that the rise of 'mindless' smartphone scrolling is eroding physical intimacy between partners, with many people touching their phones instead of their partners before sleep. New data shows UK adults spend four hours daily on phones, 86 minutes of which are purposeless. This trend coincides with a record low birth rate and prompts government action to restrict smartphone access for children.

Read more »

Social Security insolvency now projected for 2032, putting benefits at risk of a 22% cutThe report offers a fresh look at the finances of a program that provides benefits to more than 70 million Americans.

Read more »

Social Security OASI Trust Fund Projected to Deplete by 2032Latest Social Security Trustees report predicts the OASI trust fund will run out in 2032, leading to 78% benefit payments, while the disability fund remains solvent through 2099.

Read more »

UK Fertility Rates Slip Further: Generation Z Projected to Fall Well Below Replacement LevelNew ONS data shows fertility falling across generations, with women born in 1979 averaging 1.95 children and Generation Z expected to average just 1.48, well under the 2.1 replacement threshold, while parenthood ages continue to rise.

Read more »