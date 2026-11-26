Fertile GroundWorks in Livermore expands operations and relies on volunteers to feed thousands amidst SNAP cuts. Learn how this nonprofit combat hunger.

Fertile GroundWorks, a nonprofit garden located in Livermore, Calif., continues to serve as a critical food source for the Tri-Valley region. On Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026, volunteer worker Ki'ila Salas was among dozens of individuals picking tomatoes at the half-acre farm. The organization distributes hundreds of pounds of fresh fruits and vegetables every week to local community kitchens and food pantries. This weekly effort feeds thousands of people across the region who rely on organic crops to sustain their families.

Volunteer Efforts Drive Major Food Production Output

The operation of the farm is entirely dependent on the dedication of its volunteer workforce. Lori Pohlmann, the volunteer coordinator and educator for Fertile GroundWorks, stated that the organization is perpetually understaffed. "I don't think we ever have enough volunteers," Pohlmann told Bay Area News Group, emphasizing that "we could always use more help." Every week, these volunteers prune, pick, and prep garden beds to ensure the farm remains productive.

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The impact of this labor is significant. According to farm officials, the collective efforts of the volunteers produced 42,000 pounds of food last year. This output is equivalent to approximately 35,000 meals for those facing food insecurity. Brenda Kusler, the executive director of Fertile GroundWorks, highlighted the necessity of this workforce. She noted that without the weekly presence of these individuals, the farm could not function. "Without volunteers we have nothing," Kusler affirmed, reinforcing the link between community service and food security.

Expansion and Seasonal Crop Rotation Strategies

During the week of Oct. 13, 2026, the farm is in a transitional phase of its agricultural cycle. Brenda Kusler explained that the team is finishing rotating out summer crops, which include tomatoes, melons, and peppers. The focus will soon shift to winter fruits and vegetables. The upcoming harvest will feature cabbages, bok choy, beets, broccoli, carrots, and cauliflower.

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To increase capacity, the farm expanded its planting area this year. The nonprofit added another quarter-acre of beds, effectively doubling the size of its workable land. Additionally, the organization has introduced several new beehives at the back of the property. Staff are currently experimenting with cultivating honey to further diversify their resources and support local pollinators.

Student Education and Community Engagement Programs

Fertile GroundWorks serves an educational role for students from across the region. The farm hosts these visitors regularly to teach them about gardening and growing organic food. Many adolescent and adult visitors have never worked in a garden before. Some have also never eaten a farm-fresh vegetable straight from where it was grown.

The program extends beyond the farm gates by educating schools and other organizations. The curriculum covers small-scale farming, orchardry, soil fertility, composting, and water conservation. These initiatives aim to empower the community with agricultural knowledge while addressing immediate nutritional needs. Kusler clarified that the primary mission is humanitarian. "It's not our job to make money," she said. "We just want to get good food out to people."

Financial Pressures and Policy Impact on Hunger Relief

The organization faces growing financial challenges due to federal policy shifts. Federal cuts impacting social welfare programs like SNAP and CalFresh are leaving thousands of people in danger of hunger. Kusler noted that vulnerable residents also fear immigration crackdowns by the Trump administration. She recalled a period when ICE activity was high in the area. People were afraid to stand in line at food pantries because they feared being apprehended.

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This year is particularly critical for the food pantries and community kitchens that depend on the farm. Kusler warned that the situation is unlikely to improve with upcoming SNAP changes. Grants are becoming more competitive as federal money is not flowing in the foreseeable future. "People are hurting this year," she stated, highlighting the urgency of the nonprofit's mission in the current economic climate.

Dedicated Volunteers and Ecological Stewardship

Long-term volunteers provide stability and expertise to the farm. Don Milanese, an 85-year-old retired former Las Positas College educator, has volunteered for about 10 years. A Livermore resident and proud Italian American, Milanese said his favorite crops to harvest are tomatoes and basil. He is driven by the knowledge that he is feeding hungry people. He offered practical advice for new harvesters: "Always go for the red tomatoes."

Another volunteer, Morris, finds deep satisfaction in the natural environment of the farm. She enjoys the mist that creeps above the earth in the early hours of the morning. Her tasks include harvesting bell peppers and cultivating native plants. These plants have attracted native animals, including monarch caterpillars on milkweed. Morris also deals with local wildlife, such as foxes and ground squirrels, which add complexity to the stewardship of the land.