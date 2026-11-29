A coordinated overnight effort involving local paramedics, hospital staff and a Washington State Ferries crew successfully transported a young patient from San Juan Island to Seattle Children's Hospital despite severe holiday weather that grounded air ambulances.

A Washington State Ferries vessel made a middle-of-the-night return trip to Friday Harbor to transport a child to the Seattle Children's Hospital after severe weather grounded medical flights and prevented other boats from mobilizing.

A San Juan Island EMS crew drove their ambulance aboard the ferry to Anacortes and continued by road directly to the hospital. The child arrived safely at the hospital, though officials have not released details on the patient's specific medical condition.

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A coordinated overnight effort involving local paramedics, hospital staff and a Washington State Ferries crew successfully transported a young patient from San Juan Island to Seattle Children's Hospital despite severe holiday weather that grounded air ambulances.the emergency transfer began late Wednesday night when a child required specialized care on the mainland. A physician at PeaceHealth Peace Island Medical Center in Friday Harbor prepared the patient for the journey before departure.