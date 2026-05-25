Ferrari Unveils Its First Fully Electric Superstar: The Luce - Opens in new window Pnull

Ferrari has unveiled its first-ever fully electric supercar, the Luce, has been designed with input from the man who created the iPhone. The car comes with a range of over 329 miles, a unique soundtrack, a controversially radical exterior, and it").

Ferrari has unveiled its first-ever fully electric supercar, the Luce , which has been designed with input from the man who created the iPhone. The car is known as the 'i- Ferrari ', accelerates from 0 to 62mph in just 2.5 seconds and can travel over 329 miles on a full charge.

It made its theatrical debut at a launch in Rome, with a price tag of around ¥0,500,000. The car promises a unique sound system, a range of more than 329 miles, a high-tech yet minimalist interior and a sharply styled exterior. The design was conceived in partnership with Apple's Sir Jony Ive, whose influence, Ferrari says, spans every dimension of the new car. The Pope was given an exclusive preview of the Luce ahead of anyone else.

The car is powered by a 122kWh battery pack and four electric motors, and is only the second four-door Ferrari and the first with five seats made possible by the flat electric architecture.





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ferrari Electric-Car Luce I-Ferrari Apple Sir Jony Ive Pope

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ferrari to unveil $586,000 electric car Luce as rivals tap brakes on EVsThe four-door EV, whose name means “light” in Italian, tops out at 193 mph and marks the boldest transformation in Ferrari’s history.

Read more »

Ferrari Unveils First-Ever Fully Electric Supercar - 'i-Ferrari'The dramatic 193mph Ferrari Luce, designed with input from the man who created the iPhone, accelerates from 0 to 62mph in just 2.5 seconds. It features a sharply styled exterior, a high-tech yet minimalist interior, and a unique, self-generated EV soundtrack replacing the traditional Ferrari engine roar.

Read more »

Ferrari Unveils Its First Fully Electric SupercarThe company's first fully electric supercar is called Ferrari Luce and is dubbed the 'i-Ferrari'. With a price tag of around £500,000, it accelerates from 0 to 62mph in just 2.5 seconds and promises a range of over 329 miles.

Read more »

Ferrari's Luce EV Has Four Doors, An Ex-Apple Designer, And A Straight Face About It AllA former Apple designer helped shape Ferrari's first EV, and the result looks nothing like the prancing horse cars buyers expect

Read more »