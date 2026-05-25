Ferrari Unveils First-Ever Fully Electric Supercar - 'i-Ferrari'

The dramatic 193mph Ferrari Luce, designed with input from the man who created the iPhone, accelerates from 0 to 62mph in just 2.5 seconds. It features a sharply styled exterior, a high-tech yet minimalist interior, and a unique, self-generated EV soundtrack replacing the traditional Ferrari engine roar.

Ferrari has unveiled its first-ever fully electric supercar - and it has been designed with input from the man who created the iPhone. The dramatic 193mph Ferrari Luce, Italian for light, accelerates from 0 to 62mph in just 2.5 seconds.

It made a theatrical debut at a glitzy launch in Rome, with a price tag of around £500,000. The electric grand tourer also features a sharply styled exterior and a high-tech yet minimalist interior, complete with physical buttons. The design was conceived in partnership with Apple's Sir Jony Ive, whose influence, Ferrari says, spans 'every dimension of the new car'.

The Luce rides on 23-inch front and 24-inch rear wheels - the largest ever fitted to a production Ferrari - with bespoke tyres developed by Pirelli, Michelin and Bridgestone to bolster the EV's range by reducing rolling resistance by around 15 per cent without compromising grip levels. The arrival of the Luce marks a major transformation for Ferrari, whose reputation has long been built on the sound and performance of internal combustion engines.

The car's all-wheel-drive system can automatically switch between two- and four-wheel drive, distributing torque between axles for optimum performance. Prices are expected to start between £450,000 and £480,000, though most buyers will likely exceed £500,000 once options are added





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Ferrari Electric Supercar Iphone Jony Ive All-Electric High-Tech Interior Physical Buttons Unique EV Soundtrack Dramatic Debut Price Tag Range Driving Modes Active Suspension Rear-Wheel Steering Halo Tail Lights Patents Weight Distribution Centre Of Gravity Bespoke Tyres Rolling Resistance Grip Levels All-Wheel-Drive System Automatic Switch Liquid 'E-Ink' Technology Key Fob Start-Up Sequence Button Up Front Rear Doors Long-Distance Travel Luggage Space 597 Litres 5 Metres Long 2 Metres Wide 1.5 Metres High 23-Inch Front And 24-Inch Rear Wheels Largest Ever Fitted To A Production Ferrari Bespoke Tyres Developed By Pirelli Michelin And Bridgestone Reducing Rolling Resistance By Around 15 Per C Without Compromising Grip Levels Optimise Performance Automatic Switch Between Two- And Four-Wheel D Distributing Torque Between Axles £450 000 And £480 000 £500 000 Once Options Are Added Dramatic Transformation For Ferrari Long-Standing Reputation Built On The Sound An Electric Motors Front And Rear Two On Each Axle Total Power Range Driving Modes Emissions 0 To 62Mph 0 To 124Mph 6

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