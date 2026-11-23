Ferrari revealed the 296 Challenge Stradale and Challenge Evo, dropping the hybrid system for lighter, track-focused models with 670 hp and 700 hp outputs.

Ferrari unveiled two new race-focused variants of its 296 sports car on Saturday at its Finali Mondiali in Barcelona, an annual event that celebrates top finishers in racing at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. The Italian automaker pulled the wraps off the 296 Challenge Stradale and the 296 Challenge Evo, two sharpened versions of its V-6-powered 296. One model is built for the street, and the other is built for the track.

The 296 Challenge Stradale revives a nomenclature first used in 2003, when Ferrari lightened and stiffened its aluminum-chassis 360 Modena to create the 360 Challenge Stradale. That car now commands significant premiums over standard 360 coupes, nearly a quarter century after its debut. Ferrari's new models carry that heritage forward into the 296 family.

Also read Ferrari launches road-going version of customer race car

Ferrari 296 Challenge Models Drop the Hybrid

Ferrari removed the plug-in hybrid system from both new 296 variants, which reduces their output to 670 hp for the Challenge Stradale and 700 hp for the Challenge Evo. The standard 296 GTB used its electric motors to reduce lag from the turbochargers and boost output to 820 hp. The previous 296 Challenge car had already eliminated the plug-in hybrid system.

The Challenge Stradale is the road-legal model, while the Challenge Evo is the more extreme track-oriented version. Both cars are designed around a better relationship with the driver rather than simply chasing maximum horsepower. Ferrari's approach focuses on handling and response over raw power figures.

Advertisement

Weight Savings and Downforce for Track Days

The 296 Challenge Stradale is 308 pounds lighter than the stock 296 GTB, and it generates 1,360 pounds of downforce at 155 mph. These figures give the model both stronger bragging rights at car gatherings and the potential for faster track-day lap times. The weight reduction is central to the car's performance identity.

The 296 Challenge Evo shares the same reduced weight but adds further aerodynamic and chassis refinements. Ferrari says these changes promise sharper racing lines for drivers pushing the car on circuit. The Evo is positioned as the more focused of the two new variants.

296 Challenge Stradale Design and Track Options

Ferrari's chief product development officer, Gianmaria Fulgenzi, said at the press unveiling that the company wanted to change the paradigm. He stated that Ferrari did not simply want to increase horsepower at all costs, but instead to move towards a car that is all about a better relationship with the driver. The statement frames the Challenge Stradale as a driver-focused machine.

The car features a bumper wing designed to improve road holding and a large technical insert on the hood that incorporates the air outlets from the radiators. At the rear sits an adjustable wing that is barely a shade less aggressive than the one on the Challenge Evo. Inside, the cockpit includes race-ready lap and shoulder harnesses.

Advertisement

Buyers can add a track-only exhaust system that can be installed and removed at a local dealer. Ferrari also offers an optional stripped-down interior, a first for a production Ferrari, which removes all superfluous trim and leaves much of the chassis exposed. The Challenge Stradale's V-6 has been retuned to emphasize low-end torque, and its eight-speed dual-clutch F1 transmission prioritizes torque at high loads and smoothness at lower revs.

Pricing, Delivery Dates and the Wider 296 Lineup

According to Ferrari executives, the 296 Challenge Stradale will be available as a standard-edition model starting in Q2 of 2027, with a sticker price of around $320,000. The Challenge Evo, which approaches $400,000, will reach the market in Q1, in time for European and North American racers to take delivery. These dates position both cars for the next racing seasons in those regions.

The introduction of these two variants means there are now more than a half-dozen versions of the 296 model. The lineup is anchored by the hybrid-powered 296 GTB coupe and the folding hardtop 296 GTB, which were joined in 2025 by the Speciale and Speciale A, with the A denoting aperta, meaning open top. The Speciale models add an additional 60 hp, slipperier bodywork, better brakes, and a tauter suspension.

The 296 GT Modificata is a limited-edition model made only for the track. Revealed this fall, it was the first in the family to set aside the car's electric motors. Owners of this offshoot of the 296 GT3 Evo racer can join Ferrari's exclusive Club Competizioni GT program, which is akin to its Corse Clienti club.