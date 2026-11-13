Ferrari Spring 2027: Revving Up in New York City

Ferrari Spring 2027 Ready-to-Wear runway, fashion show & collection review. Ferrari Style took over New York with Rocco Iannone's high energy collection.

Style creative director Rocco Iannone’s spring 2027 collection. The high-energy runway show served as a celebration of his latest looks, which debuted in tandem with the Inside the gallery, the likes of Swizz Beatz, Diane von Furstenberg, Lux Pascal, Natalia Dyer, Alioune Badara Fall and more sat on custom benches with padded leather cushions surrounded by large-scale, colorful custom silk tapestries crafted by Rubelli and displaying some of Ferrari’s famous covers from the 1930s through the 1990s.

“Ferrari is not a minimalist brand. If you see the cars, they are made of voluptuous volumes and concealed lines,” Iannone said backstage about his vibrant, graphic and texturally rich collection.

Also read 21 Spring 2027 Runway Looks We Want to See at the Met Gala

“It’s not about mimicking the design language into clothes, but it’s to infuse the design language into the collection. It’s a bold brand. Bold, mainstream and pop, and I wanted to do all those to bring all those elements together to create this collection. ” As always, his tight, 38-look lineup, titled “Crafting Identities,” was chock full of intriguing craftsmanship fueled by new techniques and materials.

That played into his overall approach of working New York-y archetypes into the Ferrari look of tailoring with sportswear through atelier-made, exclusive pieces and ready-to-wear. Off the runway, the brand is also releasing an exclusive capsule collection in partnership with Swizz Beatz for the flagship and New York.

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“The collection is hugely inspired by the connection with Ferrari and New York, and with the vibes I got coming here for many, many weeks. We also have a very strong connection between Ferrari, cinema and music, and here in New York there is a very beautiful music community that is strongly in touch with Ferrari, from Travis Scott to Kendrick Lamar,” Iannone said ahead of the show.

This was heard in the show’s bumping soundtrack that blended Lamar’s “N95” with hits from the Smashing Pumpkins, Frank Ocean and more. The energy continued through his clothes, like glossy burgundy leather looks with hand-painted details.

Ferrari’s famous red hue came out head-to-toe through a mix of elevated workwear, sport and tailored jackets and pants, while denim cords for both men and women came witheffects going from spongy yarn or a continuation of his textural printed leather “turtle” effect into full-on denim, enriched in hues of sunny yellow or neutral browns and blacks. This animalia — an ode to the “urban jungle,” he said — also emerged with craft and innovation via jacquard white-on-white tailoring, feathered tassel embroideries and pony leather layers laser-cut with leopard motifs, as seen on Adriana Lima.

Playing into elevating American clichés, Iannone riffed on the baseball cap , here in perforated leather with knotted rope accents; the classic white T-shirt, exaggerated with big, rolled-up sleeves or twisted into sexy leather dresses with low-dipped backs, and the spongy white sock, turned into heeled sock boots. And, of course, the American flag’s red, white and blue hues, that were bedazzled onto Ferrari’s tailor-made Ferrari Daytona-shaped Maranello clutch.

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But he also peppered in inspirations of Robert Mapplethorpe and Jean-Michel Basquiat, most notably seen though his mix of bare-faced and glammed-up models. His nods to Basquiat’s colorful, grahic artworks also stood out in the form of 3D knit track layers with graphic allover, poppy embroideries said to be made up of six types of yarns, as seen through a baggy rollover pant worn with a sportif bodysuit or a jacket with a leather pencil skirt.

“Every single material of this collection has something special and is very rich in terms of craftsmanship,” Iannone said. “This is why we call this collection ‘Crafting Identities. ’ To build up your identity, you must craft it day by day, year by year. And if you live in New York, I think this process is very important because it’s a city where to come up, you must craft your identity.

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