Ferrari's New Luce EV Looks So Un-Ferrari We Tried It With Five Other Badges

Turns out Maranello's first zero-emission car wears another manufacturer's badge more convincingly than anyone might have expected

Jony Ive’s LoveFrom studio shaped the Luce, breaking from Ferrari design tradition. The debut of the Ferrari Luce turned out to be more controversial than expected, and surprisingly, the noise is louder about its styling than its all-electric powertrain.

The car looks nothing like any Ferrari before it, which got us wondering how it would hold up wearing someone else’s emblem. Apple designer Jony Ive. That explains the gulf between this car and anything Flavio Manzoni’s Ferrari Centro Stile team has produced before. Of course, this sudden break with tradition was completely intentional.

After all, Ferrari doesn’t plan on becoming an EV-only brand anytime soon, meaning that the pioneer model had the privilege of carving its own path. With that out of the way, and since the internet is never short on critics, let’s get on with the At first glance, the Luce’s face brought to mind the 2008 Pininfarina Sintesi concept, a shape that would have suited a four-door Ferrari rather well.

A second look made the resemblance to theof the Jeep Luce. In reality, all we had to do was to add the illuminated seven-slot grille and paint the bodywork in the vibrant Hawaii color from the new Compass. A lift kit would have sealed the illusion, but we will leave that to the imagination.

The next brand that inevitably comes to mind was Dodge, as the see-through grille of the Ferrari is similar in theory to the nose of the electric The Luce’s short nose is hardly muscle-car territory, but it sits surprisingly well with the Charger’s full-width headlights and illuminated emblem. The deep Redeye paint from Dodge’s palette also plays nicely off the glossy black panels of the electric Ferrari.has recently axed a long list of high-profile EV projects, but it was hard to resist picturing the Luce with the ‘H’ emblem pinned to its nose.

However, since this is a performance model, we decided to give it the Type R treatment, with a sharper carbon fiber aero kit and red bucket seats. Ironically, the Ferrari Luce doesn’t look as exotic as The next and final stop in our face swapping journey is the Far East.

Chances are that one of the countless automakers inwill copy the styling features of the electric Ferrari and bring something similar into production before the first examples come out of the Maranello factory.was the natural pick. The Lighting Yellow paint and silver stripes from the Porsche-inspired Xiaomi SU7 Ultra came first, followed by a set of Mi emblems. , we added a roof-mounted Lidar sensor and several carbon fiber aero add-ons.

Still, we didn’t need to touch Ferrari’s own aerodynamic wheels inspired by turbines that already come with yellow accents. We will close out with a bonus, the rebadge a fair number of readers have already asked for. Turn the Luce into the Apple iCar that never made it to market.

“Project Titan”design chief Jony Ive the platform to express at least a part of the spirit of the ambitious project by the tech giant. . For our imaginary take, the changes were minimal, an Apple logo on the nose and side gills, disc-style alloys, and a Cosmic Orange finish borrowed from the latest iPhone. Stellantis’ New Chinese Partner Is Going After The Xiaomi YU7Tesla’s Robot Eyes Missed 14,575 Stickers, Sending Every Owner Back To The Dealer





Carscoop / 🏆 306. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ferrari Unveils Its First Fully Electric Superstar: The Luce - Opens in new window PnullFerrari has unveiled its first-ever fully electric supercar, the Luce, has been designed with input from the man who created the iPhone. The car comes with a range of over 329 miles, a unique soundtrack, a controversially radical exterior, and it").

Read more »

Jony Ive’s Ferrari looks nothing like a FerrariiCar

Read more »

Jony Ive’s Ferrari looks nothing like a FerrariiCar

Read more »

Ferrari unveils Luce, its first fully electric sports carFerrari unveils Luce, its first fully electric sports car, with a 329-mile range and top speeds over 180 mph after five years of development.

Read more »