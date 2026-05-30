Ferrari's Electric revolution: The Controversial Launch of the £500k Luce

An in-depth look at the secretive launch of Ferrari's first electric car, the Luce, in Rome. The report details the extreme security measures, the divisive design by Sir Jony Ive's LoveFrom, and the mixed reactions from automotive insiders, drawing parallels to Jaguar's rebranding backlash.

Ferrari has launched its first all-electric vehicle, the £500,000 Luce , amid significant controversy and unprecedented security. The unveiling, held in Rome at the Vela di Calatrava complex, was preceded by a weekend event for journalists under strict non-disclosure agreements that imposed severe financial penalties for any leaks.

Security measures were extreme, including sealing all camera lenses on personal devices and a police-escorted cavalcade through Rome's rush-hour traffic. The car's radical exterior design, created by LoveFrom under Sir Jony Ive, has sparked intense debate, dividing opinion much like Marmite. While figures such as James May have defended it, former Ferrari chairman Luca di Montezemolo was critical, suggesting it should not bear the iconic Prancing Horse badge.

The Luce is a five-seater, four-door electric car producing 1036 horsepower, capable of 0-62mph in 2.5 seconds and a top speed of 193mph, with a range of 329 miles. Its interior retains physical buttons, a feature likely to persist in future models. The backlash parallels the reaction to Jaguar's recent rebrand, and the reporter notes that his coverage of that controversy led to a communication blackout from Jaguar Land Rover, questioning whether Ferrari will respond similarly.

The event combined technical presentations, exclusive viewing of the car, and a gala dinner culminating in a display of five Luce models driving in the arena. Despite the polarizing design, Ferrari anticipated the reaction by commissioning an external design house to innovate beyond traditional styling conventions





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