Ferrari introduces the 296 Challenge Stradale, a track-focused variant with 670 hp and significant weight reduction, launching at roughly $320,000.

Ferrari has officially expanded its portfolio of high-performance hybrid supercars by introducing the 296 Challenge Stradale. This new model serves as a track-oriented variant of the brand's V-6 engine vehicle, designed to complement the recently announced 296 Speciale. The revelation occurred on November 21, when Ferrari unveiled both the new road car and the updated 296 Challenge Evo race car simultaneously.

Design And Aerodynamic Engineering Details

Challenge Stradale shares its aggressive aesthetic DNA directly with the current race car used in various Ferrari Challenge series events. The exterior features a massive rear wing, prominent front dive planes, and an aggressive rear splitter that closely mirror the aerodynamic components of the new 296 Challenge Evo. These specific design elements work in unison to generate a substantial downforce of 1360 pounds at a speed of 155 miles per hour. This figure represents a significant 72 percent increase in downforce compared to previous baseline metrics for the platform.

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Powertrain Modifications And Weight Reduction

In a strategic departure from the hybrid system found in the standard 296 GTB, the Challenge Stradale relies solely on its internal combustion engine. This simplification reduces combined system output from 819 horsepower in the GTB to an engine-only output of 670 horsepower in the Challenge Stradale. However, the removal of the electric motor and battery allows for serious reductions in overall mass. The Challenge Stradale is 309 pounds lighter than the standard GTB model and sits 176 pounds lighter than the more powerful Speciale variant currently on the market.

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Lap Times And Circuit Performance Analysis

Ferrari claims the Challenge Stradale is half a second faster per lap than its sibling on the Fiorano test track. Conversely, the vehicle is marginally slower on high-speed circuits like the Monza Grand Prix track. The more powerful Speciale should demonstrate quicker times on tracks that allow for extended on-throttle periods to utilize its hybrid system. Meanwhile, the lighter Challenge Stradale gains a competitive advantage on more technical circuits that feature significant off-throttle sections where its reduced weight becomes a primary factor.

Pricing And Market Availability

Unlike the limited-run Speciale, Ferrari has confirmed that the Challenge Stradale is part of its regular production lineup. The company states the vehicle should be more readily available to buyers than previous exclusive models. While Ferrari has not announced pricing for the American market, the brand indicates the cost will start at the equivalent of just under $320,000 in Italy, inclusive of value-added tax. This price point places the 296 Challenge Stradale in direct competition with similarly track-focused vehicles such as the Porsche 911 GT3 RS.