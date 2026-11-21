Ferrari unveils the 296 Challenge Stradale, a lightweight, manual transmission supercar derived from the 296 Challenge Evo race car. Priced around $320,000 and arriving in Q3 2027, it delivers raw driving engagement without hybrid assistance.

Ferrari has officially unveiled the 296 Challenge Stradale at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, marking the return of the exclusive Challenge Stradale badge to the brand's mid-engine lineup for the first time since the 360 Challenge Stradale was discontinued in 2004. This new track-focused road car represents a significant philosophical shift, sharing its fundamental DNA with the 296 Challenge Evo single-marque racecar rather than the standard road-going hybrid models. The vehicle is scheduled to go on sale in the U.S. in the third quarter of 2027 with a price point of around $320,000.

Derivative of Race Car Design and Aesthetics

The 296 Challenge Stradale serves as the most extreme emulation of its track-only counterpart to date, blurring the line between street legal vehicle and professional racing machinery. Aesthetically, the car abandons the subdued styling of previous track-centric Ferraris in favor of displaying its aerodynamic elements openly. The carbon-fiber rear wing, dive planes, adjustable front splitter, and vented hood are directly sourced from the 296 Challenge Evo, with minor concessions made to ensure compliance with road legality regulations.

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Aerodynamic efficiency is critical to the car's performance, with twin vents positioned in the hood just before the windshield channeling hot air from two under-hood radiators over the windshield and toward the rear. This design reduces aerodynamic variations caused by changing ground clearance. Additionally, the underbody has been smoothed to better feed the rear diffuser, working in tandem with three pairs of vortex generators at the front and two at the rear to generate additional downforce.

These combined aerodynamic elements allow the 296 Challenge Stradale to produce 1360 pounds of downforce at 155 mph. This figure represents a 72-percent increase over the peak downforce figure of the base 296GTB, demonstrating the extent to which Ferrari has prioritized track performance over everyday comfort or efficiency in this specific model iteration.

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Powertrain Changes and Weight Reduction

Significant mechanical changes have been made to the powertrain to distinguish the Challenge Stradale from the hybrid-powered 296GTB. The 5-kWh battery pack and rear-mounted axial-flux electric motor have been removed entirely, allowing the twin-turbo 3.0-liter V-6 engine to operate unassisted. Ferrari claims the reworked twin-exit exhaust system provides an improved acoustic experience compared to previous iterations.

Overall firepower has decreased to 670 horsepower, which is 149 ponies less than the standard 296GTB. However, this power reduction is offset by a notable decrease in mass. The removal of the plug-in-hybrid componentry played a major role in shedding 328 pounds from the 296GTB's dry weight. Further weight savings were achieved through a lightened transmission flex plate, driveshaft, and timing cover.

Without an electric motor to fill in thrust gaps left by turbo lag, the V-6 has been retuned to increase low-end grunt. Peak torque remains at 546 pound-feet, delivered at 8250 rpm. The absence of an integrated powertrain system created unique engineering challenges, such as the need to enlarge the rear carbon-ceramic brake discs and ventilation ducts to compensate for the lack of regenerative braking.

Suspension Geometry and Interior Stripping

The decreased weight in the rear shifted the weight distribution 1.5 percent to the front. Ferrari addressed this imbalance with suspension design and geometry changes derived directly from the 296 Challenge Evo. The new setup features semi-active dampers and a dual-spring design that improves rebound response, resulting in reduced body roll.

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This suspension work optimizes the performance of the specially developed Pirelli P Zero R tires, which measure 245/35R20 in the front and 305/35R20 in the rear. The 20-inch forged wheels can be ordered in Matte Grigio Corsa, Matte Nero with a diamond-cut finish, or Matte Bianco Fuji. Inside, the cockpit mirrors the 296 Speciale, retaining niceties like climate control and a stereo while removing carbon-fiber door panels, armrests, and storage pockets to save weight.

Market Positioning and Customer Strategy

For enthusiasts seeking an even more extreme configuration, an optional stripped interior spec is available. This version removes trim from the area beneath the seats and the lower section of the carpets beneath the center console, leaving part of the chassis exposed. Despite the radical changes, Ferrari maintains that the 296 Challenge Stradale is not a replacement for the 296 Speciale.

The company asserts that the two models are intended for different buyer profiles and will not cannibalize the customer base of the Speciale. By reintroducing a simulated six-speed manual transmission purely for driver involvement, Ferrari targets a specific niche of sentimental Ferraristas who value mechanical connection and track capability over hybrid efficiency, ensuring the Challenge Stradale badge remains a symbol of exclusive, pure driving engagement.