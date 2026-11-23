Ferragamo USA has acquired direct control of its retail operations in Puerto Rico, where it first established its business in 2009.

USA Inc. has acquired the company’s retail operations in Puerto Rico from Grupo Pera LLC. The transaction was completed throughUSA Inc. and marks a new chapter for the Florence-based luxury house in Puerto Rico, bringing local retail operations under its direct management.

“Since establishing our presence in Puerto Rico in 2009, it has remained an important market for Ferragamo in the Americas,” saidchief executive officer of Ferragamo Americas. “We are grateful to Grupo Pera LLC for their partnership over the years. Bringing operations under our direct management marks a natural next step in our commercial strategy, allowing us to strengthen our presence, deepen client relationships and support long-term growth.

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”P. Johnson, the Australian Men's and Women's RTW Brand, Taps Cliff Fleiser as Chief Marketing Officer The existing boutique will continue to operate as usual, and this new development reinforces Ferragamo’s commitment to the Puerto Rican market, “ensuring a consistent brand experience and continued focus on delivering the highest standards of service to its clients,” Ferragamo said. In the third quarter, the DTC channel was up 2.3 percent supported by the positive performance of full-price sales in the primary retail channel.

Revenues in Central and South America rose 11.2 percent to 59 million euros.

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“Latin America is a very interesting market for Ferragamo, and we are analyzing the possibility even to enlarge this market because the brand has a very interesting positioning in terms of awareness and in terms of reputation,” said Ernesto Greco, executive board member, commenting on third-quarter results in October. Globally, Ferragamo sales in the third quarter decreased 6.2 percent to 207 million euros. At constant exchange rates they were down 3.5 percent.

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