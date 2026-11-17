Ferne McCann discusses her return to Christianity and past relationship with Russell Brand, as the comedian continues to assert his innocence from prison.

Ferne McCann has detailed her transformation from a reality television party girl to a devout woman of faith, reflecting on her past relationships and current spiritual life. The former The Only Way Is Essex star, 36, recently opened up about her journey to rediscovering God after years of public hedonism.

McCann Details Spiritual Rebirth and Lifestyle Shift

Ferne McCann stated that she is now deeply committed to her religious practice, attending church regularly and praying every single evening. She described her path as a personal spiritual journey involving meditation and direct conversations with God. This shift occurred after she welcomed her two children, Sunday, who is nine, and Finty, who is three. She emphasized that while she always believed, her current engagement with her faith is a deliberate and active choice. Her social media presence now serves as a testament to this new chapter in her life, contrasting sharply with her earlier years in the spotlight.

Also read Ron Brand Pictured After Pub Night Following Russell Brand Jail Transfer

Brand Conviction and McCanns 2016 Autobook Revelations

Mcanns spiritual evolution mirrors that of Russell Brand, who was baptized in the River Thames in April 2024 after exploring various religions. Brand, now a born-again Christian, was convicted earlier this month of rape and sexual assault, receiving a sentence of ten and a half years in jail. In her 2016 autobiography Cross My Heart, Ferne McCann revealed she had sex with Brand when she was eighteen. She recounted being invited to a hot tub party at his home alongside friends Sam Faiers and Billie Faiers. McCann wrote that she was very naive at the time but that their later encounter was different due to her maturity. She noted that Brand led the way and that their intimacy occurred after they went upstairs while the other guests were downstairs.

Haines Relationship Saved by Religious Commitment

Ferne McCann is currently engaged to Lorri Haines, whom she has dated since 2021. She credited their engagement and the strength of their relationship to their shared commitment to Christianity. McCann explained in May that welcoming God into their lives made them more honest and improved their bond significantly. She acknowledged that conflicts still arise, as they do in all relationships, but believes that strengthening her faith with Jesus Christ has been instrumental in saving their union. Haines was also baptized earlier this year, marking a shared milestone in their spiritual development. This stability contrasts with Mcanns previous high-profile relationships, including a five-year romance with Charlie Sims and a one-year relationship with Arthur Collins.

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Brand Continues to Assert Innocence From Prison

From his prison cell, Russell Brand continues to deny the allegations that led to his conviction. He recently posted a video message to his supporters in which he explicitly stated that he is not guilty. The disgraced comedian ignored the jury verdict that found him responsible for rape and three sexual assaults. His wife, Laura Gallacher, has taken over the hosting of their Sunday Service YouTube channel. Gallacher, the daughter of Ryder Cup-winning golfer Bernard Gallacher, has been reading from the Bible and sharing footage from Brand trial. The channel serves as a platform for the couple to maintain contact with their audience while Brand serves his sentence. Brand has maintained this stance throughout his legal proceedings, refusing to accept the courts final decision.

McCann Reflects on Naivety and Personal Growth

Mcanns recollection of her time with Brand highlights her personal growth over the last two decades. She admitted in her book that she was star-struck and naive when they first met after a gig in Brixton. She described their initial encounter as a one-night thing that she did not expect to continue. However, when they met again last year, she felt more mature and confident as a woman. She noted that she could enjoy the experience more fully due to her increased self-awareness. This reflection underscores the drastic change in her life perspective since her early days on reality television. Her current focus on family and faith represents a complete departure from the party-focused lifestyle she once embodied.