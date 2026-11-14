Ferne McCann Details Past Intimacy With Russell Brand Following Conviction

Ferne McCann opens up about her 2016 sexual encounter with Russell Brand as new rape allegations surface against the convicted sex offender. The former reality star reflects on their past relationship amidst ongoing police investigations into additional victims.

Ferne McCann has publicly reiterated details of a sexual encounter with Russell Brand that occurred when she was eighteen years old, referencing revelations made in her 2016 autobiography. The former The Only Way Is Essex star disclosed that the relationship began after an invitation to a private gathering where she was wearing only underwear. Her comments have gained renewed attention following the comedian's recent conviction for rape and sexual assault.

Autobiography Details Of Past Encounters

McCann writes in her book titled Cross My Heart that she met Brand after attending one of his performances in Brixton when she was just an adult in her early twenties. She described feeling star-struck and naive at the time, admitting she had been invited back to his residence with friends. The situation escalated when everyone entered a hot tub while wearing bras and knickers, leading to an intimate moment upstairs while others remained downstairs.

Also read Russell Brand accused of sexual misconduct by 6 more women, including after a San Francisco concert

She recalled that Brand led the way and that the sexual act happened spontaneously. McCann stated that she enjoyed the experience and found him competent in bed, viewing it at the time as a casual one-night stand. She emphasized that she did not have serious romantic expectations for a recurring relationship during that specific period of her life.

New Allegations And Police Investigation

Brand, who is currently serving a ten-year and six-month prison sentence, faces the prospect of a second trial due to fresh accusations from multiple women. Police are actively assessing information from more than half a dozen new complainants who came forward following his conviction last week for raping one woman and sexually assaulting three others. Detectives are conducting final reviews on evidence files submitted to the Crown Prosecution Service regarding claims from two additional women.

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Among the new allegations is a serious claim that Brand raped a sixteen-year-old girl. Yesterday, a former girlfriend published details accusing Brand of sexual assault and forcing her to brush her teeth until they bled. The Times newspaper also reported details from six other women, including accounts of non-consensual sex and continuing sexual activity after a victim requested he stop due to pain.

Former Partner Jordan Martin Testimony

In a recent Netflix documentary, former partner Jordan Martin alleged that Brand sexually assaulted her during a fit of jealous rage when she was twenty-six years old. Martin stated that she was in a vulnerable emotional state following a recent split with her husband when the incidents occurred. She described Brand forcing her to brush her teeth repeatedly to the point of bleeding, claiming he wanted her to taste anonymous and not feel familiar to him.

Martin also recounted an incident in a UK hotel where Brand discovered she was speaking on the phone with a former partner. After snatching and breaking her phone, Brand allegedly assaulted her physically. In another instance, he accused her of dressing provocatively and flirting with crew members on a film set in Hawaii, which he used as justification for inviting her to the location to monitor her interactions.

Public Reaction And Support Campaigns

Brand has consistently denied any wrongdoing, maintaining that all his past relationships were fully consensual. Despite his imprisonment and the volume of new allegations, he has launched a campaign for release from behind bars. Supporters have organized a petition for his freedom, which has already garnered signatures from more than 17,000 people.

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His social media presence has also seen volatility, with his X account being shut down the day after his sentencing. However, the platform later reinstated the account, with supporters crediting X owner Elon Musk for the decision to restore his access to the network. The Daily Mail has approached McCann's representatives for further comment regarding the resurfacing of her statements.