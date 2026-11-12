Fernando Mendoza sends emotional message to Kirk Cousins

Fernando Mendoza thanked Kirk Cousins and his family as the Raiders rookie prepares for his first NFL start.

Fernando Mendoza is taking over the Las Vegas Raiders’ offense, but before making his first NFL start, he wanted to recognize the quarterback who helped prepare him for it.

The rookie thanked Kirk Cousins and his family Wednesday, one day after Las Vegas traded the veteran to the Minnesota Vikings for a 2027 third-round draft pick. The move puts the No. 1 overall selection in charge of a 4-5 team ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. For Mendoza, the transition also means losing a daily resource whose support extended beyond the Raiders’ practice facility.

Also read Raiders Name Fernando Mendoza Starting QB After Trading Kirk Cousins to Vikings

Speaking at his Wednesday news conference, Mendoza said the Cousins family welcomed him into their household. He credited the veteran with sharing lessons about film study, handling the responsibilities of a starting quarterback and the preparation behind his lengthy NFL career.

“It would’ve been really easy for Kirk to be a little more dismissive,” Mendoza said in a clip shared by NFL reporter Ari Meirov. “He had me with open arms and has taught me so many things. ” Mendoza emphasized that Cousins freely shared his knowledge, despite playing alongside the rookie drafted to eventually replace him. His appreciation included the entire family, reflecting a relationship that went beyond competing for snaps.

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Cousins had already offered his own public encouragement after the trade. In an Instagram story featuring a photograph of the two quarterbacks, he thanked Raiders fans and told Mendoza to “Go get em. ” Mendoza shared the post with two folded hands emojis. The exchange followed months in which Las Vegas prioritized the rookie’s development behind an experienced starter.

Cousins started the first nine games, while Mendoza’s regular-season experience consisted of completing six of eight passes for 48 yards in a loss to the New England Patriots. Now, the learning process moves into games that remain consequential for Las Vegas. Coach Klint Kubiak said Tuesday that Mendoza’s practice work had shown improvement in accuracy, command of the offense, huddle efficiency and situational football.

He also credited Cousins with helping the rookie understand the preparation and habits required at the position. Seattle will provide an immediate test. The defending Super Bowl champions enter the matchup leading the NFL in total yards and passing yards allowed per game. Mendoza’s first start will reveal how much of that preparation translates against a demanding opponent.

Cousins will be preparing for a different team, but the rookie made clear Wednesday that his former teammate’s influence will remain part of how he approaches the job.traded the veteran to the Minnesota Vikings for a 2027 third-round draft pick. The move puts the No. 1 overall selection in charge of a 4-5 team ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. Speaking at his Wednesday news conference, Mendoza said the Cousins family welcomed him into their household.

He credited the veteran with sharing lessons about film study, handling the responsibilities of a starting quarterback and the preparation behind his lengthy NFL career.

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“It would’ve been really easy for Kirk to be a little more dismissive,” Mendoza said in a clip shared by NFL reporter Ari Meirov. “He had me with open arms and has taught me so many things. ” Mendoza emphasized that Cousins freely shared his knowledge, despite playing alongside the rookie drafted to eventually replace him. His appreciation included the entire family, reflecting a relationship that went beyond competing for snaps.

Cousins had already offered his own public encouragement after the trade. In an Instagram story featuring a photograph of the two quarterbacks, he thanked Raiders fans and told Mendoza to “Go get em. ” Mendoza shared the post with two folded hands emojis. The exchange followed months in which Las Vegas prioritized the rookie’s development behind an experienced starter.

Cousins started the first nine games, while Mendoza’s regular-season experience consisted of completing six of eight passes for 48 yards in a loss to the New England Patriots. Coach Klint Kubiak said Tuesday that Mendoza’s practice work had shown improvement in accuracy, command of the offense, huddle efficiency and situational football. He also credited Cousins with helping the rookie understand the preparation and habits required at the position. Seattle will provide an immediate test.

The defending Super Bowl champions enter the matchup leading the NFL in total yards and passing yards allowed per game. Mendoza’s first start will reveal how much of that preparation translates against a demanding opponent. Cousins will be preparing for a different team, but the rookie made clear Wednesday that his former teammate’s influence will remain part of how he approaches the job.