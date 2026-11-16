Fernando Mendoza's Mom Shares Emotional Family Milestone Amid MS Battle

Elsa Mendoza was there for her son's first NFL start, another special moment for a family that has been through so much together.

was a moment years in the making. And among the thousands watching at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 15, was someone who had been part of his journey long before football became his career.

The couple watched from a suite as their son reached another milestone in a remarkable year for their family. For Elsa, who has lived with MS for nearly two decades and now uses a wheelchair, it was another opportunity to be there for her son. And for Mendoza, it meant having two of his biggest supporters in the building for a day he had worked toward since childhood.

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Television cameras captured Elsa and Fernando Sr. watching Sunday's game together from a suite at Allegiant Stadium. Elsa was all smiles as she followed the action, a familiar presence in her son's corner as he began the next chapter of his football career. Through it all, his parents have remained closely involved in his journey, sharing in the excitement of his accomplishments while navigating the challenges Elsa's illness has brought to their family.

Multiple sclerosis is a chronic disease that affects the central nervous system. Symptoms and their severity vary considerably from person to person, and the condition can affect mobility, balance, vision and other everyday functions. Nearly 18 years later, she was there to watch him make his first NFL start. Mendoza has spoken openly about the admiration he has for his mother and the perspective her experience with MS has given him.

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Her diagnosis has been part of his family's life for much of his childhood and adulthood, but he has consistently described her as a source of strength and encouragement. That relationship has helped shape the way he approaches his own challenges, including the pressures that come with playing quarterback at the highest level. While football has brought Mendoza national recognition, his family has remained central to his story.

His parents were alongside him as he celebrated being selected first overall in the NFL Draft, and Elsa's presence at Sunday's game offered another reminder of just how much those shared moments matter. For a family that has spent years supporting one another, it was an occasion worth celebrating regardless of what happened on the scoreboard. The Mendoza family's story has also resonated with Raiders supporters.

Ahead of Sunday's game, fans circulated a request encouraging spectators to remain seated if Mendoza scored his first NFL touchdown. The idea was inspired by Fernando Sr., who has made a point of sitting beside Elsa during their son's games so they can share the experience together without standing spectators obstructing her view. The gesture drew attention across social media, but the sentiment behind it was simple: making sure Elsa could enjoy the moment with her family.

For Mendoza, Sunday's game marked the beginning of a new chapter in his professional career. For his parents, it was another chance to watch the boy they raised pursue the dream they had supported for so many years. Maggie MacKenzie is a Boston-based writer and editor who has spent more than a decade covering sports and entertainment, with a deep focus on NASCAR.

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At NASCAR.com she covered the sport from race-weekends and analysis to larger stories covering the athletes, teams and series. Maggie has also held editorial roles across sports media, including as a copy editor and writer at Sports Business Journal, where she worked on coverage of the business side of professional sports, and at Heavy.com covering sports and entertainment. Maggie has been writing and editing professionally for more than ten years.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Fairfield University and an MBA from Babson College.